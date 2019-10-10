DC Wants Fans To Vote For Jason Todd Living Or Dying In Titans

Titans fans were given a surprise when Jason Todd was thrown off a building by Deathstroke. Deathstroke isn’t messing around with the Titans, and his actions towards Todd illustrate that perfectly. While the other Titans tried to reach out, he ended up falling, and now DC wants to know if Todd should survive his rather tragic fate via a new poll. This will surely remind fans of Todd’s history in DC Comics, as this wouldn’t be the first time DC went to the fans to decide if he should survive, though at least this time it doesn’t involve the Joker, so there’s at least one upside.

Back in the 1980s, DC held a phone poll to see if Jason Todd’s Robin should die. This was a story titled Batman: A Death in the Family, and unfortunately for Todd the vote did not go in his favor, resulting in 5343 yes votes and 5271 no votes. He would end up dying at the hands of the Joker in a memorable but brutal sequence, and years later he would unleash the same punishment on Joker after being brought back to life.

You can find the official poll description below and you can vote right here.

“Holy 50 story plunge, Batman! In the latest episode of ‘Titans,’ Jason Todd was used as a pawn in Deathstroke’s revenge against the team. Though Dick & Kori tried to save him, the episode ended with Jason falling to his doom. Will he live or will Jason Todd die? Take the poll below to let your voice be heard! This isn’t the first time that Jason’s fate was left to the whims of others; will history repeat itself or will he live to mouth off another day?”

Titans season 2 stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Curran Walter, Conor Leslie, Joshua Orpin, and Esai Morales. You can find the official descriptions below.

“In season two, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd (new series regular CURRAN WALTERS) train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove (new series regulars ALAN RITCHSON and MINKA KELLY) and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl (new series regular CONOR LESLIE). Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent (new series regular JOSHUA ORPIN) and Rose Wilson (new series regular CHELSEA ZHANG) – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke (new series regular ESAI MORALES) brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.”

Titans season 2 is available on DC Universe now.