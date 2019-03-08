DC Films Producer Says ‘Justice League 2’ Won’t Happen Anytime Soon

DC has bounced back from the lackluster reception to Justice League, and it seems they aren’t looking to return for a sequel to the big team-up anytime soon.

DC Films Producer Peter Safran and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins recently talked about the DC movie universe’s future, where it seems the focus will shift to more individual movies as opposed to a rush to get the team back together. For Jenkins, that is the avenue of choice at the moment.

“I sort of hope that we don’t do a Justice League movie for a little while because I’m excited to see all of their movies,” Jenkins told THR. “I want to see Aquaman 2, I want to see Flash.”

Aquaman pulled in over $1 billion at the box office and has set the stage for not only a sequel but a spinoff movie featuring The Trench as well. Jenkins own sequel Wonder Woman 1984 is also in production, as well as solo films for Shazam! and Joker, which are already building steam for their releases later this year.

Thanks to that success, Safran foresees a future that will build on those strengths instead of rushing to get another big team-up film made.

“I think that when you’re making really strong stand-alone movies, there’s really no need to bring them together,” Safran said. “You want to give these characters room to breathe and live, and tell their stories.”

“Wonder Woman has shown what a great stand-alone property that is,” Safran said. “And in Aquaman, we feel the same way. We think that there’s a great sequel and beyond to tell. We introduce seven kingdoms of Atlantis, right? James Wan knows the architecture, the armory, the military, the look, the feel, the general vibe of each of these kingdoms, and I’m sure that there will be an opportunity to explore them in some way later on.”

As they touched on, no one’s ruling out a sequel to Justice League, but it does not seem to be a priority for the studio. Oddly enough, this is much more in line with what many fans felt they should’ve done in the first place, focusing on their individual characters while sprinkling in some connective tissue and then paying all that work off with a team-up film. Seems they are on a good path now at least, and if the movies continue to hit like Wonder Woman and Aquaman, the future of the DC film universe seems brighter than ever.

