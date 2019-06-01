DC Reveals DC Ink Raven Trailer and First Look at Batgirl, Beast Boy, and Nightwing Titles

DC had some big reveals at this year’s BookCon, and fans of their gorgeous DC Ink line will be quite happy as a result. During the DC Ink panel, DC revealed a trailer for their newest addition to the line Teen Titans: Raven, which is written by Kami Garcia and drawn by Gabriel Picolo, which hits on July 2nd, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above. While that’s a great start, Ravenwasn’t the only DC hero spotlighted in the panel and is the first of several Teen Titans books in the series.
The DC Ink panel featured Garcia, Danielle Paige (Mera: Tidebreaker), Lauren Myracle (Under The Moon: A Catwoman Tale), and Mariko Tamaki (Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass), and during the conversation DC revealed the full creative teams for several upcoming DC Ink books, and attendees even got their first look at the next Teen Titans installment, Teen Titans: Beast Boy. Fans can get their first look at Teen Titans: Beast Boy’s cover on the next slides and they will get a full preview once Teen Titans: Raven hits stores.
We also got our first look at new covers for the other upcoming additions to the DC Ink line, including covers and creative teams for The Oracle Code, Gotham High, Shadow of the Batgirl, and The Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel. You can check out the full teams and the new covers on the following slides.
Up first though is Teen Titans: Raven, and you can check out the full description below, and you can check out our full review of DC Ink’s Under The Moon: A Catwoman Tale right here.
“Written by New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and illustrated by fan-favorite artist Gabriel Picolo, TEEN TITANS: RAVEN follows 17-year-old Rachel Roth as she moves to New Orleans to live with her foster mother’s family after a tragic accident. Raven’s past and present collide when strange things happen during her final year of high school. Garcia’s debut graphic novel is the first book in her multi-part Teen Titans series with popular artist Gabriel Picolo.”
Hit the next slide to check out what’s coming down the pike for DC Ink!
Teen Titans: Raven
Written By: Kami Garcia
Art By: Gabriel Picolo
Release Date: July 2nd
Teen Titans: Beast Boy
Written By: Kami Garcia
Art By: Gabriel Picolo
The Oracle Code
Written By: Marieke Nijkamp
Art By: Manuel Preitano
Gotham High
Written By: Melissa de la Cruz
Art By: Thomas Pitilli
Shadow of the Batgirl
Written By: Sarah Kuhn
Art By: Nicole Goux
The Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel
Written By: Michael Moreci
Art By: Sas Milledge