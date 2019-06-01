DC Reveals DC Ink Raven Trailer and First Look at Batgirl, Beast Boy, and Nightwing Titles

DC had some big reveals at this year’s BookCon, and fans of their gorgeous DC Ink line will be quite happy as a result. During the DC Ink panel, DC revealed a trailer for their newest addition to the line Teen Titans: Raven, which is written by Kami Garcia and drawn by Gabriel Picolo, which hits on July 2nd, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above. While that’s a great start, Ravenwasn’t the only DC hero spotlighted in the panel and is the first of several Teen Titans books in the series.

The DC Ink panel featured Garcia, Danielle Paige (Mera: Tidebreaker), Lauren Myracle (Under The Moon: A Catwoman Tale), and Mariko Tamaki (Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass), and during the conversation DC revealed the full creative teams for several upcoming DC Ink books, and attendees even got their first look at the next Teen Titans installment, Teen Titans: Beast Boy. Fans can get their first look at Teen Titans: Beast Boy’s cover on the next slides and they will get a full preview once Teen Titans: Raven hits stores.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also got our first look at new covers for the other upcoming additions to the DC Ink line, including covers and creative teams for The Oracle Code, Gotham High, Shadow of the Batgirl, and The Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel. You can check out the full teams and the new covers on the following slides.

Up first though is Teen Titans: Raven, and you can check out the full description below, and you can check out our full review of DC Ink’s Under The Moon: A Catwoman Tale right here.

“Written by New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and illustrated by fan-favorite artist Gabriel Picolo, TEEN TITANS: RAVEN follows 17-year-old Rachel Roth as she moves to New Orleans to live with her foster mother’s family after a tragic accident. Raven’s past and present collide when strange things happen during her final year of high school. Garcia’s debut graphic novel is the first book in her multi-part Teen Titans series with popular artist Gabriel Picolo.”

Hit the next slide to check out what’s coming down the pike for DC Ink!

Teen Titans: Raven

Teen Titans: Raven

Written By: Kami Garcia

Art By: Gabriel Picolo

Release Date: July 2nd

Teen Titans: Beast Boy

Teen Titans: Beast Boy

Written By: Kami Garcia

Art By: Gabriel Picolo

The Oracle Code

The Oracle Code

Written By: Marieke Nijkamp

Art By: Manuel Preitano

Gotham High

Gotham High

Written By: Melissa de la Cruz

Art By: Thomas Pitilli

Shadow of the Batgirl

Shadow of the Batgirl

Written By: Sarah Kuhn

Art By: Nicole Goux

The Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel

The Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel

Written By: Michael Moreci

Art By: Sas Milledge