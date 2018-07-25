Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/25/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Justice League Dark #1, Mr. and Mrs. X #1, and The New World #1.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1001

Patrick Gleason turns in a solid outing as the new artist on Action Comics, kicking off a new era with #1001 and new writer Brian Michael Bendis.

Bendis’ Superman remains largely impossible to relate to, wandering through scenes so utterly unperturbed by machine gun fire that one could imagine a Zack Snyder-style cultural movement to keep this seemingly unfeeling alien being under close watch.

Alejandro Sanchez’s colors are note-perfect in the superhero stuff, and while his work inside of the Daily Planet building is not quite there yet, the fact that he is differentiating the palette a bit to distinguish between those two worlds is a welcome bit of experimentation.

The issue drags along, Superman’s characterization is weird, and there is a compelling cliffhanger, so the story itself is something of a mixed bag. Even with only one issue each of the ongoing series, it seems likely that fans will be able to determine by now whether or not they are into Bendis’ Superman run, and if you’ve liked it so far, this is one of his best issues. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

AQUAMAN #38

The war for Atlantis’ crown finally comes to a close, and Dan Abnett and Riccardo Federici do not disappoint. The battle against Corum Rath has been slow moving at times, but this issue quickens the pace, hitting big action beats throughout while also delivering solid character moments in between. This is probably Federici and colorist Sunny Gho’s strongest issue to date, as several panels are simply stunning, and any issue of Aquaman should feature a giant Octopus going forward. Annett also changes up the status quo in interesting ways by issue’s end, certifying that nothing in Atlantis will ever be the same. This is how you create a finale worthy of royalty. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #22

Batman Beyond has been a bit of a roller coaster as of late. Some issues have been great, others not so much. Issue #22 falls in the former category, and it’s honestly one of the strongest installments to the entire series. The new spin on Scarecrow isn’t completely original, but it’s fresh and written well enough to get you excited about what’s to come. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC BEACH BLANKET BAD GUYS SPECIAL #1

If you’re looking for a summery one-shot — or just a pretty darn good collection of stories — then this special absolutely needs to make it onto your pull list. The 80-page giant features ten different stories, all of which revolve around some DC villain and some concept of summer. While the jump between stories is occasionally visually or narrative jarring, this book does a mostly stellar job of keeping everything cohesive, and keeping you reading on to the next story. (Standout stories include: Mr. Freeze and a shaved ice vendor, Lex Luthor having a moving conversation with a roadside acquaintance, and Giganta confronting her past in a way that only she can.) Sure, some of the stories are a little more on the nose or thematically dark, especially in the last thirty pages of the issue. But there’s just so much that stands out, and is essential reading for fans of the expansive world that DC has created. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #985

Turning the mirror inward can yield some interesting results in regards to Batman, and overall it seems to be working for this latest run of Detective Comics. Half of the premise isn’t anything new, as many villains have gong after Batman’s perceived weaknesses, but the other part of it is much more interesting. Writers have often had Batman struggle with his role in creating the villains he faces, but in this case Bryan Hill fully embraces that angle, and Wayne’s coming to terms with that role offers plenty of room for growth and character work. It does seem off that Batgirl is being treated in the same realm as Cassandra and Duke, but she plays off Jefferson really well, so hopefully that changes as the book goes forward. The premise might not be the most original, but so far Hill is delivering a fresh take on an old classic. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOOMSDAY CLOCK #6

Doomsday Clock #6 is a beautifully rendered tale that reveals a heartbreaking backstory for the Marionette and the Mime, while tightening the noose of events around itself: Marionette and Mime are trying to find Doctor Manhattan — and they know The Comedian is there, and almost certainly knows where Manhattan is. Meanwhile, The Comedian is hunting them in the hopes of getting his hands on Ozymandias.

This issue sees the characters come face to face with some of Gotham’s most notorious villains, giving a sense of how they would function in the DC Universe — which is not an unlikely place to find them, should they survive the Doomsday Clock ordeal.

Pacing is a bit clunky, in part because so much is crammed into the issue, but the art by Gary Frank and Brad Anderson is gorgeous and the character work from Geoff Johns is impeccable. Don’t sleep on the backmatter, either; it’s interesting, illuminating, and Johns admitted during his Comic-Con spotlight panel last week that he fell in love with the character he was writing about while doing it.

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH #51

Flash #51 isn’t subtle about the point it’s trying to make, but it does ultimately succeed. While Barry Allen is the supposed lead of this book, Wally West has been nothing but additive since joining the series, and this book isn’t shy about showing readers why that is. It also sets up the new status quo for the series, setting key figures and subplots in place for the long haul, but not all of those seeds feel organic. Towards the end of the issue, there is one segue that just feels forced to move into the “Heroes in Crisis” event. On the visuals side, the book has some shining moments, but it isn’t quite on par with the last few issues. Overall there is promise for the future of Flash, but that’s not really what this issue is about, and your mileage will vary because of it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS #49

There’s a point in the comic where Hal Jordan explains to Hector Hammond how the Controllers are some of the most fearsome psychic minds on the planet, only for Hammond to declare that he already beat them in a psychic battle. That scene sums up this Darkstar arc perfectly. There’s ton of scenes that are supposed to feel epic, but they just come off flat and toothless. Hal Jordan and the Green Lanterns feels like a blockbuster flop; basically, it’s the comic book version of the Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern movie. At this point, I’m just glad that this arc (and the series) is coming to an end soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

HELLBLAZER #24

Motives, plot points, and everything else this issue requires is invented as it is needed. Rather than feeling like a summative climax to so much else, the setpiece of this issue reads like a lot of spoken exposition in a bar and it doesn’t look much better either. The final decisions made by John Constantine don’t render much new information about the character either. He is allowed to play himself as a put upon, misunderstood hero while claiming to be a right bastard. The epilogue of this series tries its best to have that cake and eat it too, but the final page is downright groan-worthy, a terrible cap on a series no one will likely remember. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

With this issue being the first in the series, I expected it to deal with the dysfunctions a superhero team would find and that’s what we got — so it was a bit too predictable on that front. When one starts to factor in magic and sorcery, however, anything is possible and I feel that as the story progresses, Tynion and company have certainly laid the groundwork to make a series that will keep you gasping as you rapidly flip page to page to try and find out what happens next. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

LOONEY TUNES #244

The Looney Tunes comics continue to deliver pretty much what you’d expect from a Looney Tunes comic, which is lots of broad humor and puns without energetic animation that usually accompanies it. Occasionally the stories within the issue even seem to get tired of the process, filling up a page or two with individual panel sight gags. You probably know what you’re getting into if you’re looking at picking this one up. If you’re not already interested, I can’t say I recommend it — I’d just as soon go watch the cartoons these are inspired by — but I also can’t really fault it for being what it is. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MERA QUEEN OF ATLANTIS #6

The Queen of Atlantis is finally ready to take her throne, and you should fear for anyone who gets in her way. Dan Abnett brings all the elements together in a satisfying conclusion to Mera: Queen of Atlantis, highlighting the traits that qualify her for the role. Fearless, determined, powerful, and strategic, she’s everything the people of Xebel want in a leader, even if they don’t know it yet. The art is solid throughout, specifically towards the end, including a final page that is poster-worthy all on its own. It’s also commendable that there aren’t happy endings for everyone, resulting in a poignant moment that was quite unexpected. All bow before Queen Mera. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MOTHER PANIC GOTHAM A D #5

There is a war on the streets of this alternative Gotham City, but what happens beforehand doesn’t build much tension and the action itself is anticlimactic. Only a handful of pages depict the violence and, while there are some great individual panels, it never excels at exciting or definitive moments. Everything is sped along in order to make way for an ending that offers resolutions to barely formed arcs. One last design on the final page is a great reveal and could lead to a more satisfying finale, but this penultimate chapter is prepared to end the series on more of a whimper than a bang. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO TEAM UP #40

The Scooby gang, a swampy bayou, some zombies, and a few DC Comics greats come together for what’s ultimately a pretty fun issue. It’s certainly not the strongest Scooby Doo Team-Up yet, as the plot meanders a little bit, but the visuals and the overall story still make it a good enough read. Plus, no other comic this week will educate you on the ways that Swamp Thing and Solomon Grundy’s origins are a bit too similar. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #3

SILENCER #7

Terrible parenting and family skills aside, Silencer #7 suffers from one of the sloppier action sequences I’ve read in a superhero comic this year. In this issue, Silencer confronts the two freelance assassins that followed her from the States to her current undercover mission. The fight takes place on a plane, but it took multiple readings for me to figure out where on the plane it took place. Not only that, but the fight requires narrative bubbles to explain both of the big “kill moments” — the fight sequence and panel construction is so sloppy that the comic needs to tell readers that the bad guys died. I’m not sure whether bad scripting or bad art is to blame for this mess of an issue, but Silencer is one of the more poorly thought out comics of 2018. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #20

Teen Titans #20 kicks off a new arc with an all-new team of Titans, and that’s both a good and a bad thing. The art is the exact right fit for the “rugged teen” vibe of the book, and the panelling is incredibly effective when it comes to pacing. Adam Glass also utilizes some great prose for most of the characters involved. However, it’s the central story surrounding Robin that doesn’t feel like it belongs. It’s obvious that this arc is meant to give the Teen Titans a criminally dark side, but that notion doesn’t feel at all necessary, if not completely forced. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

TERRIFICS #6

Unfortunately, this issue of The Terrifics doesn’t feature Doc Shaner’s wonderful and timeless art. However, Joe Bennett’s art is almost as lovely, and the artist switch doesn’t detract from the issue at all. The Terrifics has almost reached peak Silver Age form – complete with goofy villain monologues, a reference to not really obscure Egyptian mythology and a superpowered dog. There’s even a twist this issue that gets pulled straight out of a Fantastic Four comic. The Terrifics isn’t the best DC comic on the stands, but it’s quickly turning into the most fun one. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #51

In just one issue Wonder Woman already feels dramatically improved. The first installment of Steve Orlando’s short run focuses on a single story to tell rather than biting off another decidedly epic (and disappointing) plotline. Instead it’s all about what traits define Diana as a person and hero. The result is a softly spoken, but affectionate and earnest story. There’s not much in the way of action, but Laura Braga really makes the small interactions of the plot land with meaning. It’s a sweet tale and a love letter to both this character and franchise, a much-needed palette cleanser before the series continues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

Everything about the new volume of Amazing Spider-Man is written too conveniently, even the inconveniences in Peter Parker’s life. The number of coincidences apparent in just this issue might make Stan Lee blush, and very few of them serve a purpose beyond pushing the plot forward. All of that serves to make Spider-Man a character in his own story instead of the person driving it. While many characters tell him why he is likable, he never actually evidences any of that. It’s an unfortunate sophomore installment that is boosted largely by a choice of great C-list villains and Ottley’s excellent work in two action sequences featuring those choices. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEADPOOL ASSASSIN #4

Is this the strongest issue of the series thus far? No. But does it manage to be quite a lot of fun? You bet. The issue sees Deadpool and his new friend Threnody on a montage of missions, which range from delightful to a little off-putting. The second half of the issue then puts Wade and Weasel’s arcs together, with plenty of fourth-wall breaking and bad villain names thrown in. If you’ve kept up with the series thus far, it’s definitely a solid continuation. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE MYSTERY MADRIPOOR #3

Your opinion of this comic will likely boil down to whether or not you’re a fan of Thony Silas’… unique art style. Silas’ style reminds me a bit of Joe Mad or Joe Quesada’s work — heavy on the dynamic poses and light on the anatomical correctness. It’s also very geometric, even blocky at times, but very curvy when it comes to female poses. This comic also features one of the creepiest things ever seen in a Marvel comic: a close-up of Wolverine’s face as he’s in the middle of pleasuring a woman. If you enjoy abstractly drawn women in V-neck shirts that plunge to their navels and a mid-coital Wolverine, you’ll love this comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

INFINITY WARS PRIME #1

Like so many other event primers before it, there’s a real question as to why this issue needed to exist. Much of the one-shot recaps events from the existing Infinity Countdown miniseries, primarily providing a few small encounters that could have been accomplished elsewhere or forgotten altogether. Trading Kuder for Deodato also marks a significant downgrade for anyone following the story. There is a notable stinger in the very last few pages of the issue, but it’s too little, too late; something that should have been included in an already great miniseries instead of sold in this overpriced and unnecessary inbetween. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #8

As Ben and Johnny take an interlude on another Earth, they walk through the same routines and emotional arcs as before, but with much less happening around them. The story attempts to capture some of the charm of Black Hammer, but lacks the depth and time needed to make that effective. Artwork from one of the best in Marvel’s current stable is rendered almost unreadable by over-rendered and blotchy colorwork. The heart of the story is still evident, but it’s buried beneath too much muddy and repetitive storytelling in this issue to make the effort of caring worthwhile. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #33

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #33 picks right up where the previous issue left off, with Lunella and Devil Dinosaur having swapped brains and completely complicating matters. There is a lot of promise with the idea of the “Smartest Person in the World” trapped in a giant dinosaur body, but it feels a little bit wasted with the issue largely being a set up to make Moon Girl look “crazy” to those who witness her during the mind swap — something that could be used by Princess’ advantage later on — and for Lunella to try to solve things in one of the most reckless ways possible. That’s part of what makes Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur a book that is either really good or really not good. Lunella’s immaturity is very well-written, but it’s also done with just heavy enough of a hand that it’s hard to invest in her mistakes. And she makes a big one this issue which might be the only reason to keep reading — just to see how badly she’s messed up this time. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #197

While Moon Knight’s name is in the title, the villains here are the most interesting parts of the issue. Writer Max Bemis has a knack for creating memorable supporting characters and villains, and once again he fills Moon Knight’s world with four more compelling personalties (well three if we’re honest) that should help fill out his rogues gallery even more. There is a part of me that wishes we got a bit more Moon Knight, but what is here is strong, and finished off with a compelling hook for next issue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

MR AND MRS X #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

In a very real way, Thompson, Bazaldua, and D’Armata have with Mr. and Mrs. X #1 delivered the comic book that many fans have been waiting their entire comics-reading lives to read. People have been following Rogue and Gambit’s ups and downs for decades waiting for a series that does the couple justice by celebrating their love rather than leaning on their heartbreak. With Thompson’s delightful dialogue and characterizations, Bazaldua’s balance of the intimate and the exciting, and D’Armata’s tone-setting, Mr. and Mrs. X seems set to deliver equal parts overdue emotional payoff and endearing adventure. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MULTIPLE MAN #2

The second issue of Multiple Man wades into the series’ core story, which sees Jamie Madrox, or rather the Madrox dupe that survived his progenitor’s death, traveling through time to try to fix his own mistakes. Matthew Rosenberg keeps up the humor from the first issue, but the pace has slowed a bit, losing some of the manic energy that infused the first issue. Andy MacDonald is still on point, his artwork doing a stellar job of depicting Jamie Madrox as a slightly cartoonish everyman who is in a bit over his head. A solid second act, but something of a jog after the first issue sprint. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #44

In the biggest surprise of the week for me, Old Man Logan turns out to be a success yet again. This violent, cat-and-mouse type of story is perfect for OML as a character, and Bullseye finally seems to be utilized correctly. To top it all off, the change in artists made all the difference, as the book finally looks like the tone that the writing is going for, something that this series has been sorely missing for some time. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER #228

Frank Castle’s crusade as War Machine finally draws to a close. All at once, the issue is both jam-packed and spread a little bit thin. Rosenberg and Vilanova are still at the top of their game, but the issue just feels like it’s missing… something. Fans will ultimately have to judge for themselves whether it’s a satisfying conclusion. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SENTRY #2

The ever-quotable Ralph Waldo Emerson once said “Nobody can bring you peace but yourself,” and that message nearly always rings true when it comes it Robert Reynolds. The one thing about Reynolds is that he’s literally the root of his own problems and Jeff Lemire pulls no punches when writing about the Golden Guardian of Good’s self dependence and reliance. At the end of last month’s debut issue, we caught glimpses of Reynolds starting withdrawals and those notes carried throughout the entire of The Sentry #2. Although Reynolds’ downward spiral was all too predictable, a twist at the end is big enough to salvage this issue from mediocrity. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #22

With both Sana Starros and Tolvan in hot pursuit of Aphra, readers get to see the awkward love triangle of past and potential romantic interests colliding, which has long been a strength of the Doctor Aphra series. In addition to her romantic life being complicated, Aphra’s hunt for valuable treasures and desires to escape the prison colony puts everyone there at risk, potentially having made matters even worse for the few people she cares about. In the middle of this arc, it’s still unclear if we’ll get more of the doctor’s romantic entanglements or if the plot will descend back towards an overly complex narrative, though hints of other figures in Aphra’s past returning will lead to some sort of reunion, despite that reunion possibly complicating the narrative further. The are multiple great romantically comedic bits between Sana, Tolvan, and Aphra, with the next issue hopefully embracing that element more fully. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS LANDO DOUBLE OR NOTHING #3

I wasn’t the biggest fan of the first issue, but I believe the smoothest smuggler in the galaxy has finally conned his way into my heart. Paolo Villanelli and Andres Mossa are a wonderful team that err closely to the Marvel “House Style” that dominates their superhero titles, but they are more than competent storytellers. Mossa is quickly becoming one of the most dependable and talented color artists working in comics today, and he’s able to capture the vibrant hues demanded for the Star Wars galaxy. Villanelli is also on point, with instinctive layouts that push the action forward and never leave the reader confused. The plot is by the numbers, but Rodney Barnes has finally gotten into the voice of Lando and portrayed him as swashbuckling and debonaire — if only in Lando’s own mind, which is a tricky thing to do. Also, I love W. Scott Forbes’ covers, and his style reminds me of that of Josh Middleton when he was doing NYX for Marvel, even though it’s totally distinct. Lando: Double or Nothing has hit its stride in issue #3, and I’m excited to see how deep Lando goes before he comes out on top. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

WAKANDA FOREVER X-MEN #1

Wakanda Forever addresses one of the big disparities between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its comic book counterparts. The Black Panther movie introduced millions of viewers to Nakia, Black Panther’s love interest. However, in the comics, Nakia is better known as Malice, a crazed ex-Dora Milaje with an obsession for Black Panther. Wakanda Forever features both Malice and Storm, Black Panther’s most prolific romantic partner in the comics. It might be jarring for MCU fans to see Nakia’s comic book counterpart, but this is a mostly a fun comic, albeit with choppy art. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

VENOM #4

This issue of Venom rewrites, and in some cases reveals, the entire history of Symbiotes. That sounds incredibly boring, but it’s not. In fact, it’s utterly fascinating. Cates swiftly moves through a surprisingly engaging story about the Symbiote God, and Stegman gets to really let his imagination run wild with a lot of the cosmic settings and designs. Don’t take this for granted, exposition/backstory issues are rarely ever exciting, and this one brings the house down. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-23 #2

X-23 #2 is another strong issue, and Mariko Tamaki is knocking Laura out of the park with spot-on characterization perfectly balanced with Gabby’s softer, pitch perfect annoying little sister vibe. Building on last issue’s surprise twist with the Stepford Cuckoos, this issue does an excellent job of unsettling the reader while also carefully revealing some of the humanity among these mutant clones. One of the best elements of this issue — other than the outstanding art — is that Laura’s humanity is revealed a little bit at a time. It’s particularly clear when she loses sight of what’s going on for just a moment and, as a result, loses the one thing that truly matters to her. Brilliantly done and completely engaging, I can’t wait to see what’s next. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #32

X-Men Blue #32 suffers a bit from changing artist, with last issue’s artist, Jorge Molina, being replaced by Andros Genolet. Genolet’s style is lighter and simpler than Molina’s with very expressive faces. In and of itself, it’s quite attractive, but the visual shift works against writer Cullen Bunn’s attempts to ratchet up the tension between Magneto, Emma Frost, in the X-Men in what should be a climactic moment. It is hard not to feel a little divorced from the rest of the issue’s events as a result, those events comprised mostly of seven mutants yelling very passionately at each other. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

X-MEN GRAND DESIGN SECOND GENESIS #1

With vast and confusing continuities being rendered consumable by Wikipedia entries, superhero comic books are easy to familiarize oneself with. But even then, the convoluted journey of the X-Men is one of the most daunting and impenetrable franchises for casual fans. That’s why Ed Piskor’s historic reimagining is one of the most enjoyable reads coming out from Marvel Comics today. It’s sensible in its reinterpretation, honoring the stories that came before without being beholden to some of the minutiae. It’s what made his Hip Hop Family Tree comics so entertaining, but being applied with Marvel’s Merry Mutants makes it appealing to the common geek. It has a distinct personality and strings together monumental events with cohesion, perhaps in ways that Len Wein, Chris Claremont, John Byrne, Dave Cockrum, and more did not anticipate when they were crafting these stories. X-Men Grand Design: Second Genesis is a must-read for any Marvel Comics fan because of how it retells the familiar, staying true to the tone of the ’80s while modernizing the methods used to tell the story. Piskor’s affinity for the franchise is on full display, but I wouldn’t mind seeing him breakdown other superhero properties when he’s done with the mutant lore. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME BEGINNING OF END #3

Are you ready for the feels? Because the final issue of this miniseries is absolutely going to bring them. The issue sees Finn’s life hanging in the balance, as Jake races through all of time and space to save him. As with quite a lot of Adventure Time stories, there are some breathtaking things about humanity, legacy, and the meaning of life said in the process. When wrapped in the candy-coated aesthetic that Adventure Time fans know and love, this issue becomes a bit of a masterpiece. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACKWOOD #3

Blackwood takes a very dark turn on the first page of this issue, as the comic opens with the decomposing head of one its four central characters. While the last issue ended with a very disturbing cliffhanger, I appreciated that Evan Dorkin didn’t pull any punches with its resolution. It looks like unexperienced teens aren’t going to survive encounters with evil giant bugs, which bodes poorly for the rest of cast. Veronica Fish’s artwork is fantastically disturbing and dark, but it’s her depiction of faces that I feel really stands out. Watching the cast of Blackwood stew and fret as its besieged by dark forces beyond his understanding really builds the atmosphere of impending doom. This is the best horror comic of 2018, a must-read for fans of the occult, Lovecraft, or the strange. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

BONE PARISH #1

A story that starts out with a darkened street, a drug trip, and a rock song quickly morphs into so, so much more. Bone Parish is easily a lot more than meets the eye, and will provide you with genuine, gut-punch level of surprises, whether you’re aware of the series’ concept or just going in completely blind. Equal parts a gripping family drama, a story of a drug enterprise, and almost a darker version of iZombie, this first issue strikes a pretty stellar balance. The characters are introduced in subtle, but compelling, ways, while the visuals help strike the perfect balance between creepy and beautiful. This is definitely a series you won’t want to miss out on. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BRITANNIA: LOST EAGLES OF ROME #1

While it takes plenty of time in doing so, the newest Britannia series sets up a great mystery that will compel fans further into the series. Much of the first issue is consumed by exposition and reminders of past events though. An internal monologue delivers plenty of information, but doesn’t offer a unique enough voice to make the experience enthralling. Instead, explanations of politics and culture consume panels with ample settings and lots of character details. Like so many mystery stories, it plays out as legwork, necessary moments to reach the thrill of the chase. Now that it is done, let’s just hope that this is an exception to the series as a whole. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DESCENDER #32

The final issue of Descender doesn’t pull any punches and delivers on the exact prophecies and logic it has provided foreshadowing on for the past year. It’s a big moment that provides every character at least one final moment before everything goes white. The good news is that this ending is a cliffhanger, a resolution to one story that arranges another. It works as such and offers a great midway point for an ongoing epic about robots, redemption, and the nature of life. This is a good stopping point, but not so good that fans will want to stop reading when Ascender arrives. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS EVIL AT BALDURS GATE #3

This issue of Evil at Baldur’s Gate is set in a totally different iconic D&D location. The sorcerer Delina inadvertently winds up in Mechanus while looking for a way to control her wild magic. Mechanus is the home of the Modrons (extra-planar clockwork creatures), one of the weirder and more beloved creatures of the D&D multiverse. And we get to see them in all their quirky glory– trying desperately to understand Delina’s chaotic nature. The only downside to this issue is Harvey Tolibao’s incredibly stiff art. While it works for the Modrons and other denizens of Mechanus, Delina looks incredibly flat and stiff in every panel that she appears. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARBINGER WARS 2 #3

Harbinger Wars 2‘s strength is in the messiness of the conflict itself, and as issue #3 shows, that is resulting in some interesting alliances. It’s hard not to see Liveware’s side as “right”, yet how her and her team are going about it is beyond messy and brutal (thanks to Bloodshot). Again though, it’s hard to not empathize, as the way OMEN has treated Psiots more than warrants this kind of Karma. This series is a sea of gray, but luckily most of Valiant’s heroes flourish in that type of environment, and Tomas Fiorello and Renato Guedes paint a gorgeous and gory picture of the superhero conflict. In short, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be on board with Harbinger Wars 2. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HIT-GIRL #6

It may just be the lack of wanton violence and gratuitous cursing, but Hit-Girl provides the slightest bit of charm when taken out of her element. Even the cliched dynamic of an old, mysterious man helping a child at war (think Home Alone with guns) is different enough to offer some genuinely good jokes. That doesn’t slow down the villains of this arc and their over-the-top lack of humanity, but it at least makes an effort to humanize two characters. Risso also makes the age of all these characters clear, something that enhances the story a great deal, even as it ramps up for another murder-fest. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUDGE DREDD UNDER SIEGE #3

The twists and turns behind this blazingly obvious metaphor for class warfare are not difficult to predict, but that doesn’t diminish the fun of watching Dredd and his allies battle mutants. There is at least one memorably hilarious Dredd moment in the opening action sequence of the issue making this series worth the price of admission. Further exposition on the plot and true antagonists of the series detracts from the tension and excitement amongst the unstable allies struggling to survive. There isn’t much new, or worthwhile, being said here, but it’s still a solid tale that captures the politics and attitude of a good Judge Dredd read. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LONG CON #1

The first issue of this extended joke about San Diego Comic-Con spends far too much time setting up the scenario: a journalist goes to explore the remains of a massive convention following a nuclear apocalypse and finds survivors. It’s pretty straightforward and has some potential, but none of that is really revealed until the very back of this issue. There are a handful of gags at the expense of con culture, but nothing too cutting, and the art doesn’t play up either the apocalyptic or convention premises to their maximum potential. This first issue makes it seem like there isn’t much more to The Long Con than the elevator pitch, which is a genuine disappointment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #52

It’s hard not to smile at least a few times during any Lumberjanes issue, and you’ll have the same issue with issue #52. Shannon Watters and Kat Leyh entertain with two simultaneous adventures while upping the ante for both, while Dozerdraws delivers another lovely issue full of bright colors and delightful action. The moment to moment action of the board game plot line is more entertaining, but the overall mystery of the catacombs is the best long-term play. Thankfully both are about to collide, and that conclusion is hitting at just the right time. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MODERN FANTASY #2

When Sage and her marginally gifted friends decide to rescue their slacker roommate’s boyfriend from a bunch of criminals, it goes about as well as you’d expect. This might be a fantasy world, but Sage and her friends are still a bunch of slacker millennials with very little common sense. The humor of Modern Fantasy is still top-notch, filled with little goofy references to popular fantasy work. Two jokes stand out: one involving unicorn tears and another involving elvish typecasting. Rafer Roberts and Kristen Gudsnuk are building a great fantasy world, a true Modern Fantasy tale. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW WORLD #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

The New World #1 doesn’t just read like the work of two great, modern talents; it is something more for both of them. By confronting dark ideas and serious themes, they have pushed back against these terrible observations with a reaffirmation of life. In the face of a totalitarian regime and public executions, life still struggles to find a way. This issue reminds readers of that balance, taking tools and styles used so often to construct violent comics and reclaiming them for vibrant dance sequences and streets filled with lively communities. Wherever the series goes from here, it has established characters, setting, and tone that make it distinct from either of their careers and the many dystopian tales of today. The New World #1 is a much needed reminder that joy and struggle occur simultaneously. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

PATHFINDER SPIRAL OF BONES #5

Pathfinder: Spiral of Bones comes to a fun (albeit safe) conclusion this issue. While the comic series was billed as both an exploration of Kaer Maga and the Pathfinder version of the afterlife, it really was a character study of the lovable Fighter Valeros. Although Valeros is often portrayed as a drunk and a bit of a brute, this comic showed how his biggest strength is his compassion, which extends even to ancient wizards possessing his body. Although this comic didn’t have any great seismic changes to the Pathfinder Universe, it’s still a fun fantasy miniseries. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

REALM #8

As far as fantasy tales go, Realm #8 is right there in the middle of the pack — not bad enough to sink to the bottom of the pile nor is a standout rising straight to the top. As far as action in comics goes, Realm has plenty of that — including some beautifully drawn panels and heart-racing action sequences. But after reading through this issue, the ensemble of characters really all felt one-dimensional with virtually no character development to be seen within the group. Jeremy Haun, Seth M. Peck, and company have built a beautiful world but Realm just hasn’t hit his stride yet. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

REDNECK #13

While usually a fast-paced and exciting comic, this issue of Redneck felt much slower, which isn’t something fans of the book are used to. However, even in a set-up issue like this, the series finds a way to add even more layers to the characters you already love, and delivers a brilliant final page that leaves you craving next month’s edition. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

REGULAR SHOW 25 YEARS LATER #2

Regular Show 25 Years Later continues to be one of the most fun, thought-provoking issues on the shelves, plain and simple. This book fully embraces the silliness of its characters, but also simultaneously helps put life into perspective, constantly debating the excitement of youth with the pride of fatherhood. Even for someone who has never seen an episode of Regular Show, this series will hook you in your soul and never let you go. Just go read it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

RICK & MORTY #40

It is a strange challenge to try to judge the artwork in issue of Rick and Morty, and its a problem that applies to to a lot of licensed comics. It is hard to really see much of either Marc Ellerby and Rii Abrego for how closely they mimic the style of the animated series. What can be said is that they do tell their stories in the issue clearly. The first story, written by Kyle Starks, is a riff on a Hunger Games scenario. The second, written by Josh Trujillo, starts as a parody of courtroom dramas and becomes something else by the end. Each is fine, garnering at least a few laughs, but no substitute for the source material. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SAGA #54

Saga #54 is the last issue being published before the series takes a year-long intermission and that seems appropriate because the issue feels like the end of an act. In this issue, Fiona Staples and Brian K. Vaughan deliver a plot stroke that it feels like they have been building towards since the series’ very first issue, and it is executed perfectly. Every beat feels earned, every consequence wrought by the characters’ own decisions, and every panel is beautiful and every line of dialogue filled with purpose. Read this one and savor it. It may be the last Saga for a while, but it will likely stick with you throughout the series’ entire year-long absence. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #236

For the first time in a while, Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen rolls out one of his experimental/theme issues — this one featuring a number of two-page stories featuring Malcolm and Maxine’s kids and inspired by Calvin & Hobbes. That subplot is a ton of fun, and watching how Larsen (along with letterer Ferran Delgado and colorist Nikos Koustis, who absolutely nailed the homage) handled those bits was a highlight of the issue.

The grown-ups spend the issue getting reacquainted following recent events, and for anybody who is tired of the Maxine-as-nymphomaniac storyline? Well, it is front and center this month, so be warned — but maybe not in the way you are expecting.

A fun issue where the stylized subplot outshone the main story, Larsen seems on the cusp of a new beginning for the Dragon family and other members of their circle. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHANGHAI RED #2

Coming off a dynamite debut issue, Shanghai Red takes a slight step backwards. The story as a whole is intriguing, the art is engaging, the lettering is nearly flawless, and Sebela’s dialogue is some of his best work yet. However, the whole is much less than the sum of its parts. While trying to do too much, the book gets confusing at times, and loses itself in the shuffle. While this issue may not have been a homerun, Shanghai Red is still a solid comic, and will likely return with an even better installment next month. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #7

Sonic is at it’s best when it’s a kinetic, frenetic exploration of how the fastest hedgehog alive gets around and kicks butt. And this issue is exactly that with an added bonus of finally revealing just who is behind all the recent evil machinations. If you’re invested in Sonic at all, you can’t miss this issue. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #12

The first half of this issue focuses on Anakin and Padme at a time shortly before the events of Revenge of the Sith, allowing the two a respite from having to pretend they don’t have feelings for one another. On their vacation, they learn of a famous actress who has secretly been working with Count Dooku and poses a threat to the happy couple. Fans of the prequels will enjoy this section of the story, as we rarely get to see this point in time in the relationship between the two. No longer falling in love, they are already head over heels for one another, allowing readers to enjoy their relationship without as much drama, while also seeing how capable the duo are when push comes to shove. The second story also features the fan-favorite prequel character Mace Windu encouraging a young girl that, no matter who you are in life, all that matters is you help out those in need, and your actions will define the kind of person you are. Another good lesson for young readers, despite the selection of Windu being the teacher of this lesson being rather arbitrary. Prequel fans will certainly want to grab this issue and, based on the Anakin and Padme cliffhanger, the next one as well. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STARCRAFT SCAVENGERS #1

Starcraft: Scavengers is a great horror sci-fi comic that requires no knowledge of the Starcraft universe to understand. The comic, by Jody Houser and Gabriel Guzman, follows a group of scavengers as they board the wreck of a powerful alien spaceships to steal its technology and crew before it crashes into a planet. Of course, decrepit alien ships almost always have something alive lurking on board, which bodes poorly for the scrappy band of scrappers. Houser infuses some personality into the main trio of characters in a relative handful of pages, making you care just enough to be worried whether they’re going to get eaten over the next few issues. This is the perfect tie-in comic for a video game – something that doesn’t try to recreate the experience of the video game, but instead uses an existing world as a backdrop for an interesting story. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT ONGOING #84

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #84 brings the current story arc to a close and it’s a solid enough ending. David Wachter’s art is stellar, as usual, and Tom Waltz and Kevin Eastman know how to write these characters, but it does feel a bit like an exhibition while we’re waiting for the main event. The Turtles and the Rat King feel each other out a bit, with the Turtles making use of the knowledge they gained during their travels through the Thin Places, and Baxter Stockman makes a move, but it all feels like an appetizer ahead of the main course. The TMNT team is playing the long game here, and this is one more tension-building step down that road. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE MOVIE PREQUEL #2

This prequel story continues to drone on like its titular hero’s namesake. The same hackneyed allusions to the super spy genre are present and the stakes of this story are not heightened or made more interesting by any new reveals. Plot points of an inside man are rehashed and then quickly forgotten as new “surprises” are revealed. There’s so little to the plotting of this comic and it takes itself so unseriously that the only release would be well constructed action sequences or some genuinely deft comedic lines. Don’t hold your breath expecting either of those. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WAYWARD #27

The walls completely close in on Rori Lane and her group of supernatural teenagers in Wayward #27, but the real story is what Nurarihyon is up to and if things were bad before, they’ve certainly gotten worse. One of the things Wayward does best is how it subtly builds the elements of Japanese mythos and folklore in a way that makes sharp, clear sense even if you’re utterly unfamiliar. This issue is a masterpiece in that regard with Nurarihyon’s vicious plan carefully built and then revealed in spectacular and chilling fashion. As before, Jim Zub’s writing is superb while Steven Cummings and Tamra Bonvillain’s art and colors bring it all beautifully together. The issue is a genuinely uncomfortable read — which is exactly how it should be. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-O MANOWAR #17

This leap to the earliest days of Aric’s life is providing some very enjoyable historical narratives. The new installment focuses on his ally Sabbas, an unreliable narrator who is just as likely to create problems as solve them. His recounting of past adventures and new ones are by far the most entertaining component of this story so far. Aric’s own story lags and he feels tedious when compared to this scoundrel of the old world. There is not much to this issue besides the asides, but those asides are likely to evoke both widened eyes and some laughter, making it worth a look. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5