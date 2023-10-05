DC Multiverse Batman Beyond vs. Justice Lord Superman 2-Pack Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest 2-pack in McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse lineup pits Batman Beyond vs. Justice Lord Superman. It's inspired by the Batman Beyond comics, and features 7-inch scale figures of Batman Beyond and Justice Lord Superman along with batarangs and interchangeable hands. The set also includes an environmental base, art backdrop, standard display bases, and art cards.

Pre-orders for McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Beyond vs Justice Lord Superman 2-pack are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $39.99. Details on some additional, recently released DC Multiverse figures can be found below.

McFarlane Toys recently added another Gold Label exclusive to their DC Multiverse lineup in the form of The Joker Titan Glow in The Dark Edition in Megafig 7-inch scale. It's an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $49.99. Note that the figure is a glow version of the standard edition that launched last year.

In addition to the glow-in-the-dark paint, the Joker Titan figure includes an art card, DC logo card stand, and a base. You can check out more of McFarlane Toys recently announced Gold Label retailer exclusives below.

Back in September, McFarlane Toys teamed up with Entertainment Earth on a DC Multiverse exclusive, and this time around it's a Batman by Todd McFarlane Sketch Edition Gold Label 7-inch scale action figure that's limited to 6,800 pieces. A variant of a figure that launched in 2021, the Sketch Edition comes equipped with 2 swords, 2 daggers, removable goggles, a batarang, a grapnel launcher, and an exclusive art card featuring a sketch of Batman designed by Todd McFarlane on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 while they last.

They also launched a DC Multiverse The Joker Comedian Sketch Edition Gold Label action figure as an Entertainment Earth exclusive last week. Only 7400 figures will be sold, and it was still in stock here at EE at the time of writing.

McFarlane Toys also recently launched a Gold Label black light variant of a previously released Batman of Zur-En-Arrh 7-inch scale figure that's limited to only 3,010 units. It's based on Grant Morrison's Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, which was an alternate, and more deadly personality that Bruce Wayne could utilize in the event that his mind was compromised. In keeping with this more extreme version of himself, Bruce also wears an intense purple, red and yellow Batsuit when this personality is triggered.

While the original Batman of Zur-En-Arrh figure was a Target exclusive, the black light variant can only be found here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 (UPDATE: Sold out). It comes with a baseball bat, knife, and an art card with card stand. It even includes a base twith two battery-powered black lights, so you can enjoy the effect on display right out of the box. With such a small run, expect a fairly quick sellout on this figure, so grab one while you can.

"Some time ago, Bruce Wayne took part in an isolation experiment overseen by Dr. Simon Hurt in which the psychiatrist gave Bruce the post-hypnotic phrase "Zur-En-Arrh." When heard by Bruce years later, this trigger phrase shatters his mind and leaves him wandering Gotham City in a daze. Always ready with a back-up plan, Batman had previously developed a persona within himself – a Batman without Bruce Wayne. He stitches together a new Batsuit, calling himself the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh!"

Getting back to 2-packs, McFarlane Toys partnered with Amazon on two DC Multiverse Gold Label 7-inch scale action figure multipack exclusives – Atomic Skull vs. Superman 2-pack and the Clayface, Batman, and Batwoman 3-pack. Both are available to pre-order now via the links below,

DC Multiverse Clayface Batman and Batwoman 3-Pack ($69.99) – See on Amazon: The figures are based on their DC Rebirth appearances. Set includes two grapnel launchers and two batarang accessories.

"CLAYFACE: Real Name: BASIL KARLO BASIL KARLO was a famous actor, known primarily for his roles in horror films. However, when replaced as the lead in a movie, he went mad with rage. After injecting himself with an experimental anti-aging formula, he became a dangerous shape-shifter made entirely of clay. With the ability to adopt the appearance of anyone or anything, CLAYFACE™ has become one of BATMAN'S most powerful enemies. BATWOMAN: Real Name: KATE KANE Trained by the military, KATE was an heiress inspired to fight crime by the DARK KNIGHT'S example after he rescued her from a mugger. But KATE'S story is unique. One of the few openly gay superheroes, she struggles for respect in her personal life as she protects all of GOTHAM CITY'S citizens, whether they respect her or not. BATMAN Real Name: BRUCE WAYNE™ As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime – the BATMAN™! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

DC Multiverse Atomic Skull vs. Superman 2-Pack ($39.99) – See on Amazon: Action Comics set includes atomic energy effects and an environmental display base with Atomic Skull. Superman includes two sets of interchangeable hands.

"Sent to EARTH from the dying planet of KRYPTON™ as a baby, KAL-EL was found by farmers MARTHA and JONATHAN KENT and raised as their son, CLARK. As CLARK grew up, the radiation from EARTH'S yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as SUPERMAN™. ATOMIC SKULL Real Name: JOSEPH MARTIN While on an experimental S.T.A.R. LABS submarine, scientist JOSEPH MARTIN was exposed to nuclear energy. Shipwrecked on a desert island, he survived by releasing deadly nuclear blasts from his mouth. His skin and muscles literally peeled off his face, inspiring him to create Super-Villain-for-hire persona ATOMIC SKULL. He regularly clashed with SUPERMAN™, both alone and with criminals such as MAJOR DISASTER and the ROYAL FLUSH GANG. In recent times MARTIN reformed, fighting criminals with the METROPOLIS SPECIAL CRIMES UNIT, SUPERWOMAN, and the TEEN TITANS™."

Finally, McFarlane Toys recently opened up pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman of Earth-22 Infected Glow-in-the Dark Edition action figure, which is based on the character's appearance in Dark Nights: Metal. It's a Gold Label figure that includes a batarang, base, and art card in addition to the GITD paint. It is available here on Amazon (exclusive) for only $19.99 (33% off) at the time of writing. You can also get the standard edition that launched last year here on Amazon for $13.57 (32% off).

"Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, the Batman of Earth -22 started out much like the Batman we know. However, on Earth -22, he becomes infected when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart are released into Batman's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon transforms into his final form, The Batman Who Laughs, and becomes part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultra-violence, chaos, and utter darkness."