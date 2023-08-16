DC Multiverse Batman of Earth-22 Infected GITD Edition Figure Drops As An Amazon Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman of Earth-22 Infected Glow-in-the Dark Edition action figure, which is based on the character's appearance in Dark Nights: Metal. It's a Gold Label figure that includes a batarang, base, and art card in addition to the GITD paint. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon (exclusive) for $29.99 while they last. You can also get the standard edition that launched last year here on Amazon for $16.62 (17% off) at the time of writing.

"Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, the Batman of Earth -22 started out much like the Batman we know. However, on Earth -22, he becomes infected when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart are released into Batman's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon transforms into his final form, The Batman Who Laughs, and becomes part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultra-violence, chaos, and utter darkness."

On a related note, McFarlane Toys Summer Showcase 2023 debuted the 7-inch scale DC Multiverse Black and Grey variant of Batman from the Batman: Hush comic book arc, which is currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. A listing was also live here on Amazon, but the figures are currently sold out.

It appears that this Batman: Hush variant was originally found in a 2-Pack with Grifter, which can still be ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99. Accessories include 2x batarangs, 1x pair of fists, a display stand, and an art card.