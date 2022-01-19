DC Multiverse Future State Batman Figures Launch from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is taking a page out of Funko’s playbook lately by releasing new DC Multiverse figures on an almost daily basis. Today’s releases include two figures from DC Comics recent Future State event. Set in the aftermath of the Dark Nights: Death Metal, Future State offered up storylines of possible futures for Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Justice League, and more.

The new DC Multiverse Future State figures include Batman Dark Detective and The Next Batman. Both figures are 7-inch scale and include up to 22 points of articulation. Additional details and pre-order links can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Multiverse Future State Batman Dark Detective Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “A tyrannical group known as the Magistrate has taken over policing Gotham City and are cracking down on anyone wearing a mask – heroes and villains alike. After discovering Batman’s secret identity, Bruce Wayne disappears fast and almost loses his life in the process. He maintains the illusion that Bruce Wayne is dead and operates out of a basement as his new Batcave as he tries to save Gotham City from its new oppressors.” Includes a grapple rope, a base, and an art card.

DC Multiverse The Next Batman Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Tim “Jace” Fox, estranged son of billionaire Lucius Fox, returns to Gotham City after having disappeared for years. Following an attack on Arkham Asylum known as “A-Day,” the Mayor of Gotham City allows a private law enforcement group known as the Magistrate to take over policing vigilantism in the city, cracking down on anyone wearing a mask. Soon after, Bruce Wayne and Batman are nowhere to be seen and Gotham City quickly goes from bad to worse. With the Magistrate ruling the city, and the Dark Knight gone, Gotham needs a new hero-enter Tim Fox, the Next Batman!” Includes alternate hands, a batarang, a base, and a art card.

