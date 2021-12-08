DC’s Naomi Adds Stephanie March to New CW Series

We’re officially a little over a month away from the debut of Naomi, the latest DC Comics-inspired series to arrive on The CW. The series will bring the relatively new, but fan-favorite, character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell into live-action, with the help of an ensemble cast of performers. As was revealed on Tuesday, we now know the latest cast member of the series, Law & Order: SVU and The Invention of Lying‘s Stephanie March. According to a new report from Variety, March will be portraying the recurring role of Akira, who is originally from a planet far away and finds herself in hiding on Earth when Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks her out, looking for answers.

Naomi follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. The television series is being written and executive produced by When They See Us‘ Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers. DeMane Davis was previously named as a co-executive producer, and will also be directing several of the series’ episodes and overseeing the directing team.

“Growing up, I would scarf down Cap’n Crunch while watching Bugs Bunny every Saturday. I imagined a lot of things, but back then seeing him lean up against the Warner Bros. logo, I don’t think I imagined this,” Davis said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful to [Naomi co-executive producer] Ava [DuVernay] for putting me in this rocket ship. Getting to go ‘home’ and work with her and my Array family on Naomi is a gift.”

Are you excited for DC’s Naomi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Naomi is expected to premiere in early 2022 on The CW.