The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Dates, Schedule Changes For The Flash and Riverdale

The Flash and Riverdale have been the de facto faces of The CW’s brand for the last five years, but both are moving to new nights in early 2022, as midseason shows debut and Tuesday nights are taken over by Superman & Lois and Naomi. While Riverdale has moved around The CW’s schedule constantly since its premiere, a move to Wednesday nights in March will mark the first time since its premiere that The Flash has ever vacated the Tuesday at 8 p.m. spot on the schedule. That’s where Superman & Lois will live, with Naomi following at 9 p.m.

That means The Flash‘s final hurrah in its long-held timeslot will be the five-part “Armageddon” crossover event, which kicks off in two weeks. The holiday break will then give the DC TV landscape a face lift, with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman returning to finish up their seasons in January, and then The Flash taking the Wednesday-at-8 slot from Legends when that show wraps up for the season in March.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Key dates include the series premiere of Naomi on January 11, the same night Superman & Lois kicks off its second season. That’s a particularly appropriate pairing, since Superman is important to Naomi’s story in the comics, and a version of him appears in the trailer for her series. January 12 will see the return of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman.

Riverdale picks up on Sunday, March 6, which will mean that the show has aired on almost every night of the week over the course of its run. Like The Flash, it will return first in mid-November, airing five episodes on Tuesdays, before taking a break and coming back on their new nights. The Flash‘s Wednesday night debut will be on March 9.

The following is The CW’s midseason schedule, including series debuts, season premieres, and midseason return dates:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021

8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022

8:00-9:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm NANCY DREW (Midseason Return)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8, 2022

8:00-8:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-9:30pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9, 2022

7:00-10:00pm THE 27th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022

8:00-9:00pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm NAOMI (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2022

8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (Midseason Return)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

8:00-9:00pm LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season 3 Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022

8:00-9:00pm NAOMI (Series Premiere Encore)

9:00-10:00pm 4400 (Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022

8:00-9:00pm WALKER (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Midseason Return)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2022

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 6, 2022

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Midseason Return on Its New Night)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9, 2022

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Midseason Return on Its New Night)

9:00-10:00pm KUNG FU (Season 2 Premiere)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022

8:00-9:00pm CHARMED (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Return with Original Episodes)