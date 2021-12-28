Naomi Series Premiere Synopsis Released

We’re just a matter of weeks away from the launch of Naomi, the latest live-action series to enter The CW’s ever-sprawling DC Comics mythos. The series, which is inspired by the comic character of the same name, will follow a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse, who discovers her origin when a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core. The television series is being written and executive produced by When They See Us‘ Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship — and ahead of the series premiere, The CW has released a new synopsis for the pilot episode, which you can check out below.

“SERIES PREMIERE – Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a ‘stunt’ in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down. While Naomi’s doting parents – Greg and Jennifer McDuffie (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) – are concerned with their daughter’s strange new fainting spells, the teen’s closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has the small military town buzzing. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses – Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) – seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true. Amanda Marsalis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

“It’s about Naomi’s journey to fully become herself. She’s not going to become the person she will eventually become right away. We’ll get to be with her in these moments of struggle and triumph, and victory as she learns how to be a hero,” Blankenship recently told Entertainment Weekly. “She starts to realize that this affection and affinity she has for Superman is actually rooted in something much deeper than she thought. We get to watch as she discovers in real time [that] Superman [is] really part of her story and she’s part of his.”

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

Are you excited for DC’s Naomi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

DC’s Naomi is set to debut on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9/8c on The CW.