Ava DuVernay Reveals New Poster for DC’s Naomi

The CW’s version of the DC universe is about to expand outward in a major way, with the release of DC’s Naomi next month. The live-action series will bring the new DC heroine, who was created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell in 2019, to a whole new audience. After releasing first-look photos and a teaser trailer earlier this week, the sneak peeks at Naomi are continuing, with a new piece of key art shared by the series’ co-creator, Ava DuVernay. The poster, which you can check out below, shows Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) standing on the street of her hometown of Port Oswego.

Naomi follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. The television series is being written and executive produced by When They See Us‘ Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship.

In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

“It’s about Naomi’s journey to fully become herself. She’s not going to become the person she will eventually become right away. We’ll get to be with her in these moments of struggle and triumph, and victory as she learns how to be a hero,” Blankenship recently told Entertainment Weekly. “She starts to realize that this affection and affinity she has for Superman is actually rooted in something much deeper than she thought. We get to watch as she discovers in real time [that] Superman [is] really part of her story and she’s part of his.”

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

DC’s Naomi is set to debut on Tuesday, January 11th at 9/8c on The CW.