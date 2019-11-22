Yes, Nightwing’s New Costume Has a Great Butt in Titans

Dick Grayson has had a pretty high-profile year with his upcoming appearance on Titans and a new identity over in the pages of his solo book. But, now the answer to the question that fans have been asking about for years has been addressed. The butt on the Nightwing costume has been revealed and we’ll let you be the judge of how you think the suit captures Dick Grayson’s…(ahem) assets. This was always going to be a point of contention when it came to the on-screen depiction of a fan-favorite hero. Up until now, fans had to be satiated by some shots of the costume from on-set pictures that leaked online. But, now they get a chance to see the entire thing up close and in the full glory with the reveal of these images. Comicbook.com got an exclusive look at the costume for his upcoming appearance during a reveal event for the costume. Clearly, DC knows what is up with this particular costume choice and that fans would be absolutely ecstatic to see the finished product.

This has always been the plan since the show first got underway in 2018. DC Universe’s flagship series has made a number of tweaks to the formula in Season 2, but this one was always in the cards. Grayson actor Brenton Thwaites has been waiting for this moment for a while as he ran around as Robin back in Season 1. Titans showrunner Greg Walker spoke with Comicbook.com about Dick Grayson’s journey to this moment in Season 2. He revealed that this was all a deliberate road to get Grayson into the Nightwing suit.

“It’s in the shadows, so stay tuned if you really want Nightwing information this season, I think you’ll be satisfied by the end of the year,” Walker stated.

Grayson actor Brenton Thwaites also spoke with us about the upcoming suit. He thinks that this new upgrade will allow him to be a much more physical presence on the series as it develops.

“It’s easier to move in, it’s more flexible, it’s more imposing, and I think that adds to the kind of the feeling that I have when I put it on, which transforms to my character, which is assuming his confidence, and leadership, and strengths. It feels imposing, and that’s all I could ask for from a suit,” Thwaites admitted.

He also said, “I find the Nightwing costume is easier to get into character, for sure. The Robin one, maybe because there was so many pieces, so many elements of it, you kind of get covered up too much emotionally. I don’t know if that’s … Yeah, I don’t know. Maybe we should try and analyze this, but the Nightwing costume, although it does cover me up, it feels quite revealing, and I think that’s a good thing for Dick Grayson in that point of the story is that he’s found who he is and he’s revealing himself to people.”

New episodes of Titans premiere on Fridays on the DC Universe streaming service.