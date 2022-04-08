DC Pride 2022 Wraparound Cover Revealed

DC Comics’ annual Pride anthology is getting a colorful wraparound variant cover from artist Joshua “Sway” Swaby. Going on sale May 31st, DC Pride 2022 #1 the wraparound cover is also going to be used as a promotional poster, featuring an all-star lineup of some of DC’s LGBTQIA+ superheroes. DC Pride 2022 is a new 104-page Prestige format anthology that also has a stellar lineup of creators. Some of the heroes found on Swaby’s wraparound cover include Superman (Jonathan Kent), Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Sojourner “Jo” Mullein), Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, Queen Nubia of the Amazons, Kid Quick, and Dreamer.

“The day has come. My DC Pride 2022 #1 Wraparound Variant cover by me @DCComics,” Swaby wrote on Twitter. After sharing the artwork, fans flocked Swaby’s timeline to show their love for their favorite characters.

DC Pride 2022 will feature an introduction from Supergirl alum Nicole Maines, which will also tease her upcoming DC project. The book will feature contributions from J. Bone, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Samantha Dodge, Brittney Williams, and more, with new pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more. The creative teams and stories for DC Pride 2022 will include:

Alysia Yeoh and Batgirl by Jadzia Axelrod and Lynne Yoshii

Aquaman/Jackson Hyde by Alyssa Wong and W. Scott Forbes

Green Lantern/Jo Mullein by Tini Howard and Evan Cagle

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy by Dani Fernandez and Zoe Thorogood

The Ray by Greg Lockard and Giulio Macaione

Superman/Jon Kent by Devin Grayson and Nick Robles

Tim Drake by Travis Moore

DC is also planning to release other Pride-centered miniseries throughout the rest of the year as well. Characters such as Poison Ivy, Robin (Tim Drake), Teen Justice, and Nubia. Descriptions and creative teams for each series are below:

Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara, with covers by Jessica Fong (main), Warren Louw (open-to-order variant and 1:100 foil variant), Nick Robles (1:25 variant), Frank Cho (1:50 variant), and Dan Mora (team variant), launches on June 7. In her new series, Ivy leaves Gotham City and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage humanity has dealt to it! DC is proud to present the unbelievable next chapter in Poison Ivy’s ever-growing library in a six-issue story arc by the incredible creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara.

Nubia: Queen of the Amazons, a new series by Stephanie Williams, Alitha Martinez, and Mark Morales, with covers by Khary Randolph (main), Jae Lee (open-to-order variant), and Alitha Martinez (1:25 variant), debuts on June 7. Taking place right after the Nubia: Coronation Special, a second miniseries for the fan-favorite Amazon begins! You won’t want to miss the exciting new adventures of the one true queen, brought to you by the creative team behind Nubia & the Amazons—writer Stephanie Williams and artist Alitha Martinez! Williams, Martinez, and Morales’s new series is planned for four issues.

DC Pride: Tim Drake Special, by Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega, and Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque, with covers by Ortega (main) and Travis Moore (open-to-order variant), collects the breakout story from Batman: Urban Legends in one volume for the very first time! This 64-page one-shot comic arriving on June 14 also features a brand-new story that sees Tim teaming up with his former Young Justice teammates and the Batgirls! Tim Drake’s 2022 path starts here!

Multiversity: Teen Justice by Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore, Marco Failla, and Enrica Eren Angiolini, with covers by Robbi Rodriguez (main), Stephanie Hans (open-to-order variant), Bengal (1:25 variant), and Failla (1:50 variant), features Kid Quick—the Future State Flash—and the other young heroes of Earth-11. Launching on June 7, the secrets of Earth-11’s newest heroes and villains unfold in DC’s most exciting new team title! And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the brand-new series? Cohen, Lore, Failla, and Angiolini’s new series is planned for six issues.