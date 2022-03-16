Teen Justice Series Marks the Return of DC’s Non-Binary Flash

Kid Quick, the Justice League’s non-binary Flash from DC Future State, is returning in a new Teen Justice miniseries. Multiversity: Teen Justice is a six-issue miniseries by Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore, Marco Failla, and Enrica Eren Angiolini that reunites the gender-swapped heroes of Earth-11. Joining Kid Quick (Jess Chambers) on Teen Justice are Aquagirl, Donald Troy, Klarienne the Witch-Girl (and Teekl), Robin, and Super Girl. After debuting in DC’s Very Merry Multiverse #1 in 2021, Kid Quick transitioned over to Future State: Justice League, but hasn’t been seen since.

The news of Multiversity: Teen Justice came during the announcement of DC’s 2022 plans for Pride Month, which include DC Pride 2022, a new 104-page Prestige format anthology featuring various LGBTQ+ characters and creators, a new series starring Poison Ivy, a four-issue Nubia: Queen of the Amazons miniseries, and a special for Tim Drake continuing his coming out story in last year’s Batman: Urban Legends, and the previously-announced original graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, Pride Month will also bring about a number of Pride-themed variant covers, with Amy Reeder on Batman #124, David Talaski on Superman: Son of Kal-El #12, Derek Charm on Action Comics #1044, Joe Phillips on Aquamen #5, Kevin Wada on Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1, Kris Anka on Poison Ivy #1, Nick Robles on Nightwing #93, Nicole Goux on Wonder Woman #788, Olivier Coipel on Harley Quinn #16, Stephen Byrne on Multiversity: Teen Justice #1, and more.

“I suggested that Kid Quick could be Earth-11’s first genderfluid character, and once editors saw Eleonora Carlini’s terrific take on the character design, there was suddenly a lot of interest in them for stories beyond the Merry Multiverse Special in December,” Ivan Cohen told Screen Rant in 2020 about introducing Jess Chamber’s new version of The Flash.

You can check out the covers and solicitation to Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 below. The issues goes on sale June 7th.

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1

Written by Ivan Cohen and Danny Lore

Art by Marco Failla and Enrica Eren Angiolini

Main cover by Robbi Rodriguez

Open-to-order variant by Stephanie Hans

1:25 variant by Bengal

1:50 variant by Marco Failla

On sale 6/7

The secrets of Earth-11’s newest heroes and villains unfold in DC’s most exciting new team title! And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the brand-new series?

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 Main Cover by Robbi Rodriguez

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 Open-to-Order Variant by Stephanie Hans

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 1:25 Variant by Bengal

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 Pride Variant by Stephen Byrne