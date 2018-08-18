Rebirth Is Coming To The DC Deck Building Game

DC Rebirth is coming to tabletop thanks to Cryptozoic Entertainment.

DC Comics relaunched their universe back in 2016, and now fans will get a new expansion to Cryptozoic’s popular DC Deck Building Game that brings the new era to the game. Like some of the previous expansions, this one is a stand-alone version, meaning you don’t have to buy all the previous versions to play it (via ICv2).

DC Rebirth will feature characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, The Flash, and Aquaman, and will also introduce a brand new movement system to the game. As players know, the previous versions only have you interacting with the various decks and stacks themselves, so it will be interesting to see how this is integrated. Players will move with wooden Mighty Meeples that will come with the game (8 in total), but no further details on how it will work have been revealed.

Cryptozoic did reveal that the new expansion will include two different ways to deal with villains during play. Those cards were typically added to a player’s deck after defeating them, but in this version, you will get a one-time reward for every villain you defeat. If you opt for the competitive mode, player’s gain victor points from the villains and then place the villain cards under their hero card. We’ll keep you updated when we know more.

The Rebirth expansion wasn’t the only one revealed ahead of this year’s ToyFair. Cryptozoic also revealed the Crisis Expansion Pack 4, which will feature the Teen Titans. Donna Troy, Nightwing, Arsenal, Starfire, Flash, Robin, and more all grace the cover (located above) and the set will introduce the new keyword Unity into the mix. It will also introduce Personal Crisis Cards, which will affect a specific player as opposed to everyone playing.

The set will feature six playable Titans, but no release date for either set has been announced.

Fans should see these hit the market sometime this year, and you can get a closer look at the art from the game above. If you’re curious, you can find out everything you need to know about playing the game here.