DC Releases Modern Cut of Batman

There have been many iterations of Batman seen on the big and small screen, and it was revealed this week that the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman officially has a title and that DC Studios is also working on a Brave and the Bold movie. Everyone has their own favorite Batman and for many, it's Michael Keaton, who starred in Batman (1988) and Batman Returns (1992). Today, DC released a modern recut trailer of the beloved 1989 film.

"In 1989, the world changed forever when the first modern superhero movie arrived. Tim Burton brought together Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Kim Basinger to create an instant classic. Hopefully this modern recut inspires you to view BATMAN (1989) in a fresh light," DC shared you YouTube. You can check out the recut trailer below:

Will Michael Keaton Return As Batman?

This week, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Pater Safran introduced the first projects in their rebooted shared cinematic universe, which has left many wondering if we will ever see Micahel Keaton's Batman again. Keaton was supposed to appear in The Flash, Batgirl, and possibly more, but now that Batgirl has been permanently shelved and The Flash is expected to relaunch the entire DCU, Keaton's future with DC is unclear. However, Safran teased to the press that "there's always possibilities" when asked about Keaton. Gunn expanded on that, noting "We are a multiverse still."

Gunn added, "But the main thing that we're focusing on right now is creating the universe that people put their feet into. And then out of that, if we want to have Multiverse Tales, which I actually know one of the things we're working on does have a Multiverse Tale, is we'll have that in there."

Is Michael Keaton in Aquaman 2?

Keaton also filmed a scene for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but he was replaced by Ben Affleck's Batman. Back in August, The Hollywood Reporter reported that test audiences for the Aquaman sequel were confused by Keaton's appearance, which made sense considering The Flash is the movie that was supposed to explain his return. While it's still a little unclear if Keaton is still in The Flash, he definitely won't be appearing in the Aquaman sequel, which is hitting theaters on December 25th.

