DC Reveals First Look at Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood

DC’s Batman White Knight universe is one of my favorite little corners of the DC Comics Universe, and now it is expanding once again. As teased in Batman: Beyond the White Knight, DC is launching a new miniseries titled Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood, which as its title implies puts Jason Todd back in the spotlight. He won’t be alone though, as he’ll get his very own Robin fighting alongside him, and the new miniseries will be co-written by Sean Murphy and Clay McCormack (Bloody Her) with artwork by Simone Di Meo (Future State: Harley Quinn) and colors by Dave Stewart (Batman).

As fans saw in Beyond The White Knight, Jason and Bruce Wayne have had a reconciliation of sorts before Bruce breaks out of prison in an attempt to stop Derek Powers. Jason will be taking his own fight to Powers, and he’ll revisit his past a bit to find an ally he thinks can help turn the tide against Gotham’s greatest threat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“People have been asking me for years about Jason Todd in the White Knight universe,” said Sean Murphy. “We are trying to reinvent Jason into the Beyond timeline, while also honoring what made him so compelling for readers in the first place. In Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood, there’s definitely a grudge between Jason and Grayson and Batman’s two oldest sons will have to find ways to put their differences behind them in order to save Bruce.”

“It’s a thrill for me to help shape the White Knight universe alongside two masters like Sean and Simone,” said Clay McCormack. “Jason’s road is very rough, no matter the universe, and we definitely put him through the ringer here. He’s a hot head with a Batman-sized chip on his shoulder, so giving him an apprentice who has a much sunnier outlook on Batman creates a frustrating contrast for Jason, and plenty of fun for the reader.”

“Bruce Wayne is Batman.” Four words that saved Jason’s life and destroyed his future forever. Banished by his mentor and damaged by The Joker, the former Robin is left to become something different, something stronger, a relentless force for justice in the city…Red Hood! With nobody to answer to, he walks the dangerous line between hero and villain. That is until he meets Gan, a local girl from East Backport who needs his help to save her neighborhood from a super-criminal terrorizing its citizens. And she’s willing to fight alongside him, whatever it takes!

“Working with Sean and Clay is really inspiring, and working with two professionals like them can only help to improve my work,” said Simone Di Meo. “Creating a new Robin is something really exciting to work on, the emotionality of making choices and the relationship with Jason.I can’t wait for fans to be able to see it.”

Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood #1 hits comic stores on July 26th, and the first issue will feature a main cover by Sean Murphy, an open-to-order and 1:50 gold foil variant by Oliver Coipel, and a 1:25 variant by Simone Di Meo. You can find the official description below.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: RED HOOD #1

Written by SEAN MURPHY and CLAY McCORMACK

Art by SIMONE DI MEO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Colors by DAVE STEWART

Variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:50 variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22

Are you excited for more White Knight? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics and DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!