DC Reveals New Batman Costume

The Dark Knight is teaming up once again with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and for the upcoming series, he will be receiving a whole new look. The Batman Turtles team-ups have become fan favorites, and the third entry in the series is on the way from James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II. Tynion decided to give DC Comics fans an early preview of the new volume, including a glimpse at Batman’s new suit as he patrols New Gotham City. This is just the first of many reveals, but we’re are already liking what we’re seeing, and you can check out Batman’s new gear below.

As you can see in the image, Batman is keeping the blue and grey, but there are more ninja elements featured. Gone is the swirling all-encompassing cape we’re used to and in its place is a coat-like cape that looks as if it’s seen some battles. The cowl is mostly unchanged, though the Kevlar-like armor of previous suits is gone for all leather armor, with leather straps around Batman’s arms and gloves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The top of the suit is mostly grey, while the pants are a darker grey with blue accents and blue boots, which have also been redesigned to feel like ninja boots. The Bat-Symbol is back, but it isn’t fastened on. Instead, it looks as if it’s been handpainted on.

Okay. I promised you a bunch of art from BATMAN/TMNT III today, and @Freddieart & I are going to deliver! Let me just say I couldn’t be more excited to return to New Gotham City and revisit the incredible adventures of BATMAN, and his faithful butler. #BTMNT3 pic.twitter.com/oJo3asgNm0 — James Tynion IV @FACTS (@JamesTheFourth) April 12, 2019

You can check out the full preview image above.

“Okay. I promised you a bunch of art from BATMAN/TMNT III today, and @Freddieart & I are going to deliver! Let me just say I couldn’t be more excited to return to New Gotham City and revisit the incredible adventures of BATMAN, and his faithful butler. #BTMNT3”

As for what’s to come, Williams gave a tease of what to expect, including a team-up with Kevin Eastman.

“The story for volume three is a blast, and I am having the time of my life illustrating it,” said Williams II. “And lucky for me, I’m not alone in this grand task. I’m having a huge and exciting personal crossover of my own with one of my all-time heroes and favorite artists, Kevin Eastman! Say what? Yup, you heard that right! We’ve got something so fun and exciting planned! I’m geeking out about it every day, and I think all of you will, too!”

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III hits comic stores on May 1st.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!