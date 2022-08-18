DC Reveals New Look at Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection

San Diego Comic-Con this year brought the surprise news that not only are Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo collaborating on an all-new one-shot crossover between Batman and Spawn but that the previous crossovers would be getting reprinted as well. DC Comics has now announced some new details on that reprint, confirming that it will be published as Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection and will include both Batman/Spawn: War Devil#1 and Spawn/Batman in one collection. Set to be released on November 15, DC Comics has also released the full solicitation for the new release which can be found below along with the in progress cover art for the collection by Greg Capullo.

The upcoming Batman/Spawn #1 was confirmed at SDCC this year, and after it was announced Todd McFarlane offered a major prediction for how successful the book would be, proclaiming it would be the best selling comic of the century. "I'll go on record, it will easily be the biggest selling book of this year," McFarlane told with IGN. "I think we can get it so it will be the biggest owned book of this century in our industry period, period. The reason i say that is last year King Spawn #1 came out, I expanded my line, and without Batman and without Greg Capullo we sold a half a million copies. You give me Greg Capullo, the preeminent Batman artist and he's the best Spawn artist because he did 80 issues with me, and you give me Batman, why can't I double that number?"

The new issue, a premium 48-page one-shot already has fans clamoring for more details, but little is actually known about it as of now. Two covers for the comic were shown at the event, one where Batman stands on-top of Spawn and another where Spawn is victorious over the Dark Knight. Knowing McFarlane there will likely be a ton of other variants for the issue as well.

(Photo: DC COMICS)

Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection

An ancient evil has arisen in Gotham City. The last time it appeared, an entire colony was wiped clean from the face of the Earth, leaving only one clue: Croatoan. Whoever or whatever Croatoan is, it'll take all of the Batman's investigative skills and the supernatural abilities of an ex-soldier turned Hellspawn to save Gotham's citizens from the hell that is about to be unleashed on our world. For the first time in three decades, this edition of the classic meeting between comics' caped avengers of the night reprints Batman/Spawn: War Devil #1 by legendary Batman writers and artists Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, and Klaus Janson...plus the Spawn/Batman one-shot by Batman: The Dark Knight Returns writer Frank Miller and Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, which brings Batman to Spawn's home turf of New York City! Two heroes with different methods in two very different tales. Capes will clash.

Written by DOUG MOENCH, CHUCK DIXON, ALAN GRANT, and FRANK MILLER

Art by KLAUS JANSON and TODD McFARLANE

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and TODD McFARLANE

$19.99 US | 112 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-150-7

ON SALE 11/15/22