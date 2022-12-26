DC's James Gunn Debunks Claim That Green Lantern HBO Max Series Was Canceled

The anxiety and confusion over what is happening in the DC Universe continue today, as DC Studios head James Gunn has once again taken to Twitter to address rumors that have been floating around about the franchise. The latest exchange comes from a news article posted over at CBR, which cited fanboy scooper Daniel RPK's report that " the Green Lantern series, originally announced for premiere on the HBO Max streaming service, has been scrapped."

James Gunn quickly spotted the rport and let it be known via a single tweet that that is unequivicoally "Fake."

However, as usual, Twitter seems unable to convey the finer complexties of communication, leaving DC fans confused about what, exactly, Gunn is calling fake. The original rumor not only claimed that the Green Lantern TV series for HBO Max was dead, it also claimed that the Gunn had chosen to utilize the Green Lantern character(s) on the movie side, instead. So now some fans are wondering out loud in response tweets whether it's the Green Lantern series being dead that's fake; the character's future in the movies, or is any reporting about changes and/or plans for the GL franchise simply not to be believed right now?

Screen Rant's Andy Behbakht corraborated Gunn with his own reporting, posting in a tweet that "Yeah I can go ahead and debunk this already as I was in communication with HBO Max and WBTV last week about the #GreenLantern TV show: there have not been any changes made as the show is still in development."

HBO Max Head of Originals, Sarah Aubrey, recently gave Variety an update on Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern series, saying, "We remain very excited by the opportunity to make a big four-quadrant space opera with Greg and Sarah for HBO Max."

What Is The Green Lantern HBO Max TV Series?

It can be hard to keep track of what all is going on at DC Studios after such a roller-coaster year. The Green Lantern HBO Max series was originally supposed to be an anthology series following different Green Lanterns from different time periods, including Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine) and Guy Gardner (Finn Whitrock), as well as the "fallen" Green Lantern, Sinestro and new characters created for the show. However, the Green Lantern sereis has since been retooled, after writer Seth Gramhame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) left the project, and fan-favorite John Stewart has been made the focus of the series.

The Green Lantern TV series is still in development (as far as we know).