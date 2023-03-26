ComicBook Nation: DC's Shazam Universe Collapse & John Wick 4 Review

The ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down big drama between DC's Shazam! and Black Adam Movie universes; then we debate, whether we're truly seeing the first hints of Superhero movie fatigue after big Marvel AND DC movies flopped this year. PLUS: we discuss the latest in Star Trek and Star Wars TV, and review John Wick: Chapter 4!

In Our BONUS ROUND segments on YouTube, we discuss the future John Wick Franchise in full SPOILERS

In Comicbook.com's 4-Star review of John Wick: Chapter 4, critic Patrick Cavanaugh says:

Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have pushed themselves further and harder than ever, making for some truly jaw-dropping set pieces that will make audiences wonder where else this franchise could possibly go. The story itself, however, doesn't leave audiences with many questions, as we're largely given rehashes of story beats from previous installments, as Chapter 4 might confirm that the narrative has run out of steam before its creators. The new additions to the ensemble have also offered the opportunity to expand this franchise outside the world of Wick, which couldn't have come at a better time. While we'll never turn down the chance to see Reeves return as Wick, John Wick: Chapter 4 could close the book on the character with some of the most impressive and blood-pumping sequences that raise the bar of the entire action-movie landscape. Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

