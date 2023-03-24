DC Fans React to Zachary Levi's Strange Video About Shazam: Fury of the Gods

We're entering the uncomfortable post-release era of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The DC film starring Zachary Levi has been in theaters for a week now, but its performance has been a bit underwhelming. This, along with reports of Dwayne Johnson nixing a Shazam! 2 post-credits scene featuring Justice Society members Hawkman and Cyclone, have put Levi on the offensive. He released an Instagram video where he tried to explain away some of the problems fans and critics had with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as well as confirming some of those recent reports. While this does provide some much-needed answers, it all comes across as a little awkward.

Fans have been reacting to Zachary Levi's latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods video on social media, mostly by sharing clips and soundbites from his Instagram Live. Levi did get into resharing an article by The Wrap that Dwayne Johnson shot down the planned post-credits scene.

"I may or may not have, you know, reposted something in my stories about a story that I had nothing to do with, that [The Wrap] had reported," Levi explained. "And then I got flack about it, because people were saying, 'You're trying to blame this guy because you're not doing well. You're trying to blame...' Listen, I haven't blamed anybody. There's not one single person that I have blamed for anything about the way that our movie has performed. If you're listening to videos, or watching videos of me, or looking at things and you're getting that idea — you are being fooled. You are being brainwashed. You are looking at propaganda. Those are clips. Those are edited. Those are taken completely out of context. And so, I just encourage you, if you're out there if you're hearing this right now — and by the way, this will probably all get chopped up too. The irony. But I swear to you, I'm not blaming any of you. I'm really not. I have my thoughts about what's going on, but here's the thing. The reason I decided to share that was not because I want to blame anybody for anything. It's because I do not want to be blamed for things that are not on me. And I know, as a leader and I believe a protector of my family, my family and everyone who worked so hard on these movies, and everybody who worked so hard at New Line and Warner Brothers and DC. The hard working wonderful people, and these organizations, and everyone within this Shazam production. For years, we have been doing everything we can to fight for you, the fans."

