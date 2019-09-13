Kevin Smith Hints Nathan Fillion Could Possibly Be Playing Green Lantern In The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad has been the talk of the day on social media as James Gunn revealed the entire cast on social media. That list of incredible names includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and Nathan Fillion. Kevin Smith recently discussed who Filion will be playing in the movie on Fatman Beyond. The actor could be seeing some time in the Green Lantern Corps.

Smith is careful to not give away the source here in the video, but he does think the idea would be in play. At first, the filmmaker discusses the freedom Gunn has with this movie as none of the larger continuity looks hooked to anything going on in The Suicide Squad. Smith even thinks one major DC hero would be a perfect casting choice for Filion in the new movie: Batman.

“So, he’s gonna be in Suicide Squad? Who do you think he could be playing? Oh my God, I don’t know s***, but let’s just play around because it’s fun,” he begins. “Suicide Squad, they’re f****** around with it, it’s set in the DC Universe. Ain’t nobody married to any more continuity. This guy’s Batman and that ain’t Ben Affleck, and this guy’s the Joker, but that ain’t that person. What if Nathan Fillion is playing Batman? That would be genius casting.”

When his co-host Marc Bernardin brings up Green Lantern, that really started the gears turning for Smith.

“You might be on to something because based on a little information that I know from an undetermined source, that would play. Wow, I hadn’t even thought of that,” he adds.

Today’s news also includes the information that Warner Bros. and DC Comics are gearing up for production on The Suicide Squad. The entire cast will be on-hand in Atlanta next week. James Gunn‘s latest is set to begin production this month. Comicbook.com has learned that three months of filming in Georgia, then the crew will be heading to Panama for about a month. This anti-hero adventure will have some international flavor.

That focus on not relying solely on continuity to make these movies go is intentional according to producer Peter Safran. He told Comicbook.com about the isolated nature of the film earlier this year. “I think that is the goal,” Safran said. “It is giving heroes their time to shine and not feeling like you have to shoehorn in some universal connection amongst them all. The studio’s been incredibly supportive and DC’s been supportive about saying, ‘Take the time that you need to introduce these characters in the right way and tell the stories that audiences want to see with these characters.’”

The Suicide Squad will feature: David Dasmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling NG, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alica Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker.