DC's Titans Season 4 Reveals New Robin Costume for Tim Drake

DC's Titans Season 4 is coming back with its final episodes in April, and along with the Titans Final Season Trailer reveal today, we also got promo art giving us a detailed look at the new Robin costume that will be worn by Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo).

As you can see below, the Robin III suit is probably one of the most comic-accurate adaptations we've seen yet – and is definitely a fine achievement by the Titans costume department.

(Photo: HBO Max / WB TV)

Unfortunately for Jay Lycurgo, his big debut as Robin III is happening as Titans is coming to an end. That said, the Titans Season 4 Final trailer has teased us with the preview of Tim Drake's Robin teaming up with Jason Todd's Robin (Curran Walters) for some intensive training – which is sure to be a fan-favorite moment.

Titans fans should also be excited to see another character suit up in this final stretch of episodes: Joseph Morgan's Brother Blood!

(Photo: WarnerMedia)

In speaking to ComicBook.com, Morgan let it be known that while it may look cool suiting up as a DC hero or villain, it's actually work:

"I got to wear it [the costume] long before I ever wore it on camera, so I knew... It was weird starting the whole process and playing the first few scenes and then going away and doing a fitting like, 'Okay, he's going to feel like this at the end.' Because it's like a suit of armor," Morgan explained. "It's really quite heavy and restrictive and it's like if you fight in it, as I do at some point, it's like fighting underwater. It's very, very physical and exhausting, but you feel pretty powerful wearing it. I have to say, you do. You feel pretty commanding marching through a sound stage,"

Here's the synopsis for Titans Season 4's Final Episodes:

In the midseason premiere, the Titans – with the exception of Gar – are returned to the place they had vanished, the Temple of Trigon, only to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are no longer there. The Titans rush to find them before Sebastian summons Trigon, their pursuit leading them to a mysterious town whose populace is hiding a deep secret. Along the way, the Titans come across a prophecy that may require Kory to make a huge sacrifice to save the world, but Dick's feelings for Kory surface and he refuses to let her die. In the final episodes, the Titans enter into an epic battle to save both Kory and the world. Gar goes on a quest of self-discovery, attempting to find his true purpose and save his friends. Rachel embraces darker powers while Conner, struggling with his Lex Luthor side, goes his own way to defeat Sebastian. Tim and Bernard's growing feelings for each other become increasingly difficult to resist, and when Bernard's life is threatened, Tim finally becomes the hero he has always strived to be.

DC's Titans Final Season episodes begin streaming on HBO Max on April 13th.