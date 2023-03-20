DC Teases the Murder of a Teen Titan

DC is teasing the death of a Titan — just as the team has been tapped to succeed the Justice League as the primary heroes of the DC Universe. In June’s Titans #2, solicitation text teases that “one of their own is found dead” and “A Titan is murdered.” The issue’s cover features a number of the team’s members standing, shocked, over a body, which is obscured by darkness. The candidates seem limited to three team members, although it’s obviously equally possible that the cover is a misdirect. At any rate, it seems the first arc of the new series will see members of the team setting out to catch the killer of a Titan.

The Titans — a group of heroes who started when they were very young, usually as sidekicks to older heroes — are characters DC sometimes struggles to figure out. At this point, there are generations of heroes behind them, but the Titans’ mentors themselves are never out of the limelight for long. That makes this moment of being DC’s primary super-team is an important one for the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to DC’s solicitations for June 2023, Titans #2’s synopsis reads, “A Titan is murdered! Will the new era for the Titans end almost as soon as it’s begun? After one of their own is found dead, the remaining Titans must look for answers before more blood spills. Can they outrun the horrible fate they’ve been dealt? Plus, a new Brother Blood rises as the team begins to fall apart!”

Titans #2 is written by Tom Taylor, and features art and main cover art by Nicola Scott, with variants by Scott, Jen Bartel, Clay Mann, Evan “Doc” Shaner, Joe Quinones and Edwin Galmon. The main cover features Nightwing, Donna Troy, Cyborg, and Starfire standing over a body, presumably either Wally West, Beast Boy, or Raven.

With this lineup, and Brother Blood as an antagonist, things certainly feel like they’re pretty inspired by the TV show, which could spell danger for Wally West (a character who is getting his own big celebration issue in The Flash that same month). Of course, with the TV show about to end, it’s probably silly to read too much into what’s going on there.

Titans #2 will be available in comic shops and available from digital retailers on June 20, 2023, from DC.