DC's Titans Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Reveals First Look At Final Episodes

DC's Titans Season 4 has revealed its mid-season trailer – and you can watch it below! These new mid-season episodes also serve as the official ending of Titans, as Titans Season 4 was announced to be its final season, at the start of this year. Titans' Final Episodes will stream weekly on HBO Max starting on Thursday, April 13th; there will be six episodes in total, with the Titans Series Finale scheduled for May 11th.

Watch the Titans Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Below!

Titans Season 4 hit its mid-season finale on HBO Max way back at the start of December 2022 – and it certainly left fans on a massive cliffhanger! The Titans team went up against Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) and her mad occult group, trying to save the life and/or soul of Sebastian Sanger (Joseph Morgan). Needless to say, things did not go the Titans' way: even though Rachel (Teegan Croft) unlocked her "White Raven" powers, Mother Mayhem managed to complete the ritual that transformed Sebastian into the demonic "Brother Blood"; new ally Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) was fatally stabbed during the battle; Superboy (Joshua Orpin) was still in Mother Mayhem's clutches, and the team was seemingly disintegrated from the face of reality. And, based on the visions that Gar (Ryan Potter) was having, things are only about to get exponentially worse, once Brother Blood truly comes into his dark powers.

The new Titans Season 4 mid-season trailer reveals that the Titans lost in the battle with Mother Mayhem end up in some kind of alternate-reality, while Brother Blood begins his movement to bring down the world. Connor looks to be leaning even further into his Lex Luthor half; Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo) finally gets his full-fledged debut as Robin III (with help from Curran Walters' Jason Todd), and Rachel and Gar will be trying to deal with the magical threats, while Kory (Anna Diop) and Dick (Brenton Thwaites) will be trying to escape a faux world of domestic bliss together.

Here's the official synopsis for Titans Season 4B:

In the midseason premiere, the Titans – with the exception of Gar – are returned to the place they had vanished, the Temple of Trigon, only to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are no longer there. The Titans rush to find them before Sebastian summons Trigon, their pursuit leading them to a mysterious town whose populace is hiding a deep secret. Along the way, the Titans come across a prophecy that may require Kory to make a huge sacrifice to save the world, but Dick's feelings for Kory surface and he refuses to let her die. In the final episodes, the Titans enter into an epic battle to save both Kory and the world. Gar goes on a quest of self-discovery, attempting to find his true purpose and save his friends. Rachel embraces darker powers while Conner, struggling with his Lex Luthor side, goes his own way to defeat Sebastian. Tim and Bernard's growing feelings for each other become increasingly difficult to resist, and when Bernard's life is threatened, Tim finally becomes the hero he has always strived to be.

