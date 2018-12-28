DC Universe Releases 2019 Promo Trailer

With 2018 coming to a close, DC Universe is already looking ahead to 2019, teasing what fans can expect from the streaming service in its first full calendar year.

To help get everyone excited, the folks at DC have unveiled a teaser trailer for the upcoming year, and you can watch it in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video contains plenty of footage from the first season of Titans, which just concluded this past Friday. Being the first original series from DC Universe, every episode will remain on the service permanently, though fans are hopeful that new episodes will arrive next year. Recent reports suggest that filming for Season 2 could begin as early as February, with DC eyeing a late 2019 premiere date for the next wave of episodes.

In addition to the slew of previous films and comics that will be added to the service in 2019, DC Universe is also producing five brand new original series in the year.

The first to arrive will be January’s Young Justice: Outsiders, the third installment in the beloved animated series. Just one month later, on February 15th, DC Universe will unveil the first episode of Doom Patrol, the series spinning out of Titans.

Later in the year, the roster will include a live-action Swamp Thing TV series, produced by Aquaman director James Wan, as well as a Stargirl series from Geoff Johns. There is also an animated Harley Quinn series coming at the end of the year, with Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco voicing the titular anti-hero.

Other than Doom Patrol, none of the new series have yet to be given a firm premiere date. One thing is for sure though, DC Universe is going all out in 2019, and giving the fans plenty of what they’ve been asking for.

How have you enjoyed DC Universe so far? Which original series are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!