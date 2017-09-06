DC Universe: Rebirth’s Mystery Narrator Revealed

(Photo: DC Comics)

SPOILERS ahead for DC Universe: Rebirth #1.

Not long after DC Universe: Rebirth #1 was announced, it came out that there was going to be a mysterious narrator whose story would drive a lot of the events of the one-shot.

"I love this world, but there's something missing" was a quote attributed to this narrator, something that DC Chief Creative Officer and DC Universe: Rebirth writer Geoff Johns said was his feeling about the post-Flashpoint DC Universe as well.

In preview pages released today by DC, the identity of that myserious Rebirth narrator has been released -- and it's likely to make a lot of longtime DC Comics fans very happy.

His name is Wally West, and from Crisis on Infinite Earths until Final Crisis -- that's twenty years -- he was the Fastest Man Alive in the DC Universe.

A caucasian, red-haired Wally West appears on the final preview page from DC Universe: Rebirth, talking with Barry Allen about how nobody seems to remember him.

The story references events from the recent Titans Hunt miniseries, but it seems that Wally's disappearance was related to something or someone else.

This is all we can tell so far, although the fact that he's the narrator is confirmed by the third panel above.

DC Universe: Rebirth will be available on Wednesday, but spoilers are out in force already online, so if you haven't read them yet, be aware.