DC Universe Sets Premiere Dates, Releases Details For Upcoming Series

Today at WonderCon, the DC Universe streaming service unveiled a slate of new features and programming updates for the first-of-its-kind digital subscription service. Kicking off the panel, DC Universe announced its members will now have access to DC’s vast digital comics library that encompasses many thousand single issue comics published over 80 years. The price of DC Universe remains unchanged and now includes the added benefit of all the DC comics members can read, view on a big screen and enjoy in vivid detail. Individual issues published 12 months prior to any given date will be available on DC UNIVERSE starting in April, with the exact launch date to be announced soon.

The streaming serviceseemingly made that switch in response to fan requests. “From the time DC Universe launched last year, our fans have loved the comic experience and have asked us for just one thing – more! The expansion to thousands of titles in January 2019 was a first step in our goal to deliver on that request, to provide DC Universe members full access to the pantheon of DC’s epic Super Hero stories,” said DC Universe Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sam Ades. “We’re thrilled to respond to our fans yet again with the incredible value of the ultimate DC digital comics library.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

An updated schedule for upcoming DC Universe exclusive live action and animated originals was outlined in the panel discussion at WonderCon. Critically acclaimed Titans will come back to DC Universe with season 2 in Fall 2019. Animated series Harley Quinn will follow in late Fall 2019. Additionally, DC Universe announced that season one of the drama Krypton will make its DC Universe debut on April 5, 2019. The live-action series Krypton from executive producers David Goyer and Cameron Welsh will now become available to DC Universe members, in advance of its season 2 premiere in summer 2019 on SYFY.

Animated original film Justice League vs. The Fatal Five will debut on April 16. Justice League vs. The Fatal Five is the eleventh Justice League animated film and will be available on DC Universe the same day and date as the 4K Ultra HD, Bluray and DVD release. The debut date for the mid-season premiere of Young Justice: Outsiders was also revealed; the remaining 13 episodes of this fan-favorite original animated series will begin on July 2, 2019.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!