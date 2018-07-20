DC Universe Streaming Service Subscription Pricing Details Announced

The DC Universe is making its big promotional push during San Diego Comic-Con 2018, and along with the release of the first Titans trailer, we also got a first look at the actual details of DC’s new streaming service — including the all-important detail of how much it costs.

Here’s the breakdown:

A year-long subscription for DC Universe will run you $74.99, plus whatever sales tax is applicable in your state.

If you want to take it slow, you can do a monthly subscription, it will cost you $7.99 a month.

The monthly subscription ultimately comes out to be about $95 a year, but probably closer to $100 when you factor in taxes in a lot of states. It’s a good play for DC/Warner Bros. either way, but the real measure will be seeing if there is enough brand power left in DC Entertainment to generate a healthy amount of annual subscriptions up front. The next measure will be seeing what the drop-off rate is in monthly subscribers in a six month to year-long span.

You can read the full details of the DC Universe service in the press release below; let us know in the comments what you think about the pricing.

Fans looking to experience the first-of-its-kind digital subscription service that is DC UNIVERSE are one step closer today. Slated for release in fall 2018, fans in the United States can now pre-order DC UNIVERSE at DCUNIVERSE.com for the yearly membership fee of $74.99 (plus tax, if applicable in your state). Monthly memberships will be available at launch for $7.99 a month.

To celebrate today’s pre-order availability, DC UNIVERSE and Warner Bros. Television released a first-look at the upcoming exclusive original series Titans with the trailer premiere.The highly-anticipated series will debut on the digital service in the fall of 2018. In addition, more fan-favorite DC library content has been confirmed for the DC UNIVERSE line-up, including Batman Beyond (1999), Justice League the animated series (2001-04) and Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008-11).

As an added pre-order bonus, DC UNIVERSE is offering The Aquaman Premiere Sweepstakes*. Fans who pre-order between Thursday, July 19 (9:30 a.m. PT) and Sunday, July 22 (5 p.m. PT) will be automatically entered for a chance to win two tickets to the U.S. premiere of the Warner Bros. Pictures film Aquaman in December 2018.

Comic-Con attendees who visit the DC booth #1915 and pre-order, will receive an exclusive collectible t-shirt. Fans can also visit the DC UNIVERSE Experience at the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter to immerse themselves in content from the upcoming service and literally walk through the new originals, beloved classics and iconic comics.

Fans who pre-order a yearly membership before the service’s launch in fall 2018 will get an additional three months of DC UNIVERSE for free. Annual memberships will go live with product availability in the fall.

DC UNIVERSE will be available in fall 2018 as a direct-to-consumer digital service, backed by Warner Bros. Digital Networks and built by Warner Bros. Digital Labs. Fans who sign up for memberships will enjoy new original live-action and animated series, classic TV series and films, a curated selection of comic books, breaking news, an expansive encyclopedia, and access to exclusive merchandise. Additional fan features include opportunities to connect with others in the DC community, earn premium rewards and participate in sweepstakes and contests.

