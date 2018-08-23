Kevin Smith to Host Premiere of New DC Universe Daily Show

DC Universe is gradually starting to grow its programming, and their newest original show is enlisting one geeky fan-favorite.

The upcoming streaming service recently announced DC Daily, a daily news show that will be centered around all things in the world of DC Comics.

DC Daily will offer fans entertaining news and insights, exclusive guest appearances, interviews and panel discussions with some of the most knowledgeable voices in the DC universe. A successor to DC All Access, DC Daily will be primarily available on the DC Universe service, with select segments also available to view for free on additional online channels.

On Aug. 29th, DC Daily will be having an inaugural live stream event, which will be hosted by filmmaker, actor, and comic book writer Kevin Smith. The live stream will introduce fans to DC Daily‘s format, sets, and exclusive content, provide an in-depth look at DC Universe’s interface, and feature some surprise guests. The live stream will be from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM PST, and will be available to watch on DC’s Facebook, Twitch, and Youtube.

Smith announced his role in the live stream on Twitter, in a tweet that you can check out below.

One Week from Today! I’m gonna show you what @TheDCUniverse is gonna look like when the #DCUniverse app officially opens for Bat-business this fall! //t.co/dWfqb0SlpT — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 22, 2018

DC Daily will be hosted by a variety of faces familiar to DC fans, with special guests and other co-hosts joining the daily cast. Currently the DC Daily format is scheduled to include “Headlines,” a run-down of daily news briefs; “Reports,” a single-topic segment that may feature an in-depth interview or deep dive into an upcoming book, film or series; and “Talk,” a panel discussion including in-depth analysis about today’s hottest topics and news, which will be exclusively available only to DC Universe members via the service.

The show will be filmed and streamed daily from a new 2,100-square foot set at a Warner Bros. Digital Networks location in Burbank, California. You can check out a photo of the set below.

DC Universe is expected to be released sometime this fall, and is set to be the premiere digital experience for DC fans. The series will feature an archive of existing DC content, as well as several original live-action and animated series, including Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Harley Quinn.

Will you be tuning in to the premiere of DC Daily? Let us know what you think in the comments below.