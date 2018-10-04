DC Universe Screens ‘Titans’ Episodes for Lucky Viewers

A few lucky DC Comics fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming Titans television series coming to the DC Universe streaming service in October.

On Instagram, a fan named Tasha Carter shared a video from the studio where the screening was being held. She tagged the video with #workperks, suggesting she was invited to the screening because of her job, but what that job is remains unknown.

“Titans screening! #dcuniverse #titans #workperks #titans,” she wrote in the Instagram post. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram Titans screening! #dcuniverse #titans #workperks #titans A post shared by Tasha Carter (@tashapuffs) on Sep 28, 2018 at 3:07pm PDT

Titans will have its official world premiere on Oct. 7th at New York Comic Con, followed by a fan Q&A session with the show’s cast and executive producers.

Here’s the event description from DC Television:

“Warner Bros. Television’s highly anticipated, live-action dramatic adventure series, Titans will be the first original series to launch on the upcoming DC UNIVERSE, the first-of-its-kind digital subscription service that gives fans access to exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. But before its Oct. 12 debut on the DC UNIVERSE service, Titans will serve as the kickoff event for New York Comic Con 2018, with an exclusive world premiere screening on Wednesday night, followed by a Q&A session with series stars and executive producers.

NYCC fans will be among the first to see the new series, as Robin and friends take over the Big Apple for this world premiere event. After the screening, series stars Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Teagan Croft (The Osiris Child), Anna Diop (24: Legacy), Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6: The Series), Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) and Alan Ritchson (Blood Drive) will join executive producers for an on-stage Q&A.

From executive producers Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery), Geoff Johns (Arrow), Greg Berlanti (The Flash), Greg Walker (Extant), Sarah Schechter (Supergirl) and John Fawcett (Orphan Black), Titans follows a group of young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

From Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Titans is one of the all-new exclusive original live-action series coming soon to DC UNIVERSE. The series debuts Friday, Oct. 12, which new episodes released weekly.”

Titans premieres Oct. 12th on DC Universe.