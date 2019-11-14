Exclusive: DCeased: Unkillables Reveals What DC’s Villains Were Doing While the Heroes Fought and the World Burned

The world of Tom Taylor‘s DCeased will continue into DCeased: Unkillables, ComicBook.com can confirm. The story will center on what the villains of the DC Universe were doing while DC’s heroes were battling it out in the first series, which has become a huge critical and commercial hit for the publisher and instantly taken its place among the best zombie stories told by the Big Two. The new series, which will feature art by Karl Mostert and Trevor Scott and almost certainly a variety of variant cover artists (this first issue will have at least Howard Porter and Francesco Mattina, which you can see below), will be a three-issue story, but those issues will be super-sized at 48 pages each.

While DC’s current line of Tales From the Dark Multiverse one-shots give an alternate — and usually darker — take on classic DC events, this is somewhat similar: it uses the world of DCeased but rather than being a sequel or a prequel, it’s just a different perspective, telling the story of the battle from a point of view not explored in the original series. They already did something similar with DCeased: A Good Day To Die, a one-shot that featured Mister Miracle, Big Barda, Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, and John Constantine. It would not be unreasonable to expect Unkillables to be a little darker, since it’s coming from the villains’s perspective…

…although you can certainly see the potential for dark comedy, given that these maniacs are basically watching the heroes who have made their lives miserable battling one another to the death for no real reason.

Above, you can see the main cover to DCeased: Unkillables #2 by Howard Porter, and there’s a portrait-style variant from Mattina below. Like the main DCeased series that just ended, we understand that DC will have movie homage covers for each of the three issues, although we don’t have that one to share just yet.

You can check out the official solicitation information below. The first issue goes on sale in February.

DCEASED: UNKILLABLES

written by Tom Taylor

art by Karl Mostert and Trevor Scott

cover by Howard Porter

card stock variant cover by Francesco Mattina

The blockbuster DC series returns to answer this question: What did the villains do when the heroes failed and the world ended?

Spinning out of the dramatic events of 2019’s smash hit, writer Tom Taylor returns to this dark world with a street-level tale of death, heroism and redemption. Led by Red Hood and Deathstroke, DC’s hardest villains and antiheroes fight with no mercy to save the only commodity left on a dying planet of the undead — life!

3 ISSUES: ON SALE FEBRUARY – APRIL 2020

$4.99 US (CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $5.99)

48 PAGES EACH