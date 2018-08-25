Fan Stitches Together DCEU Hero Images From Comic-Con 2017

It looks like Warner Bros. presentations at San Diego Comic-Con are the gift that keeps on giving.

As fans will remember, the 2017 WB presentation featured a larger-scale version of DC Films’ intro, which showcased the various heroes and villains that could potentially appear in the DC Extended Universe. Reddit user CetaceanStranding recently stitched several photos of the banner together, as a way to attempt to properly identify all of the characters that can be seen. You can check out their findings below.

Something about seeing all of the images stitched together is pretty interesting, as it shows the sort of magnitude of characters that DC has to work with. In addition, it helps identify some characters fans may not have spotted previously, like Midnighter, Orion, and Plastic Man.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to see the DCEU’s world expand a bit further, with the release of James Wan’s Aquaman later this year.

“[It’s] got the great action you expect, it’s got a lot of great humor, it works on so many levels.” producer Peter Safran said in a recent interview. “It’s a testament to James’ unique vision. I think it’s an extraordinary step in DC Universe that sets it on the right path.”

“I think it’s hard in superhero movies to go to places you haven’t seen before,” Warner Bros. film chairman Toby Emmerich echoed earlier this week. “You think of how much superhero content there is in theaters and television and [streaming], it’s hard to go to someplace you haven’t been before. Aquaman and the underwater world of it all is fresh and different. James Wan has done an incredible job with his team. It’s taking you to a different place and imagining it in a way you haven’t seen before. For a superhero movie to be in that realm is cool and badass.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.