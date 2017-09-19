This Is What Finn Wittrock Could Look Like As Nightwing

While Dick Grayson/Nightwing has yet to be officially cast in the DC Extended Universe, we now know what one fan-favorite candidate could look like in the role.

BossLogic’s latest piece gives fans a look at what Finn Wittrock would look like as Nightwing. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wittrock, who is best known for his roles on American Horror Story, has been a popular potential casting amongst fans for quite some time. But thanks to recent updates, some fans seem to believe that he’s nabbed the role.

The actor was recently followed by Chris McKay, who is set to direct the Nightwing solo film. While this might just be considered a coincidence, it was later supported by a scoop from the owner of a DCEU fan page, who hinted at Wittrock getting the role.

“This is my first scoop,” the fan wrote. “I do not have a track record to follow. I’ve made connections using the DCEU page though and that’s led to getting information… It should be noted, I am not Warner Bros, Chris McKay, DC Films, etc. I felt confident enough to confirm Finn as Nightwing as an EXCLUSIVE. Take it with a grain of salt until it’s confirmed, but don’t be surprised when he is announced.”

Fans will just have to wait and see if Wittrock does end up nabbing the role, but judging by this concept art, he’d look pretty awesome in it.

The next DC Extended Universe film, Justice League, is in theaters on November 17, 2017. Give the film your very own Anticipation Ranking below!

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!