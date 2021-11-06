DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Goes to War in 1940s-Themed Episode

Will DC’s Legends of Tomorrow be traveling forward a decade at a time until they finally get home? It seems possible, as the season’s seventh episode brings the team to the 1940s (remember that the series so far has taken place in the 1920s, and time-travel will return to the series with the sixth episode). This episode puts them “right in the middle of World War II with a surprise guest,” which we guess could be any number of people. Certainly, members of the Justice Society like Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Hourman (Patrick J. Adams) are possibilities, but then again, they could encounter their past selves, or a third party like whoever seems to be hunting them down.

The episode is titled “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!,” complete with that period-appropriate exclamation point. It sees Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner, and Gideon working at an airplane factory in order to try and steal parts to repair Dr. Davies’ time machine.

You can see the episode synopsis below.

CREATING CHANGE – When the Legends crash land in 1940s Seattle, they find themselves right in the middle of WWII with a surprise guest.Needing replacement parts to fix the time machine, Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner and Gideon find themselves working in different sections of an airplane factory alongside “Rosies.” With Astra frustrated with inequality in the workforce, she takes matters into her own hands.Meanwhile, Behrad offers to play host and help teach Nate about Persian culture and etiquette.Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star.Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot.

We have seen a little of how the dated social norms of the past have grated not just on Astra, but on virtually every member of the Legends at one point or another, throughout the first chunk of episodes. In a season where they aren’t facing time demons or evil speedsters, the “good old days” might have seemed like a tempting place to stick around for a while…until you remember that most of the team isn’t white or male, which means virtually all of the Legends face blatant, daily discrimination in the early 20th Century.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” will debut on November 24.