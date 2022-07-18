DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Check Out the Season 7 Gag Reel (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the gag reel from tomorrow's DVD and Blu-ray release of DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Seventh Season. Set to the tune of "Future Favorite" and featuring a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of Donald Faison's Booster Gold, the gag reel features one of the biggest casts of any piece of Legends footage ever officially release, if only because the 100th episode allows for things like Falk Hentschel showing up, giving fans a chance to see Hawkman crack a smile for once.

The series wrapped up in March, ending on a cliffhanger, but passionate fans have been campaigning ever since to get it renewed. Over the weekend, Starfury Conventions put tickets for a Legends-speciflc convention on sale and sold out of VIP tickets almost immediately.

You can see the gag reel above. You can check out Warners' official synopsis for the release below:

Everyone's favorite Super Heroes need to get back to the future as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season on Blu-ray and DVD July 19, 2022. DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season features all 13 epic episodes with special features including deleted scenes and a gag reel. The set is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada) and is also available to own on Digital via purchase from all major digital retailers.

After saving the planet from an alien invasion last season, the Legends deserve a break. Too bad their time travel ship, the Waverider, gets blown up by a second Waverider…meaning the Legends are now trapped in 1925 Odessa, Texas! The only way to get home, and get payback on their mysterious new enemy, is to journey across the country to an early pioneer of time travel, who might just be their only hope of returning home. But with no Waverider, no way of knowing how they're impacting the timeline, and a time-traveling foe hunting them, this will be the toughest mission yet for the Legends.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz (Arrow, Mad Men), Tala Ashe (Smash, The Carrie Diaries), Jes Macallan (Mistresses, Shameless), Olivia Swann (Doctors), Adam Tsekhman (The Twilight Zone), Shayan Sobhian (The Chosen), Lisseth Chavez (Chicgago P.D.) and Amy Louise Pemberton (Arrow, Suspense), with Nick Zano (What I Like About You), and Matt Ryan (Constantine).

Based on the DC characters, DC's Legends of Tomorrow is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale), Phil Klemmer (Chuck, Political Animals), Keto Shimizu (Arrow), James Eagan (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Ray Utarnachitt (The Tomorrow People) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale).