DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Teaser Trailer Released

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow aired their Season 6 finale just a few weeks ago, but Season 7 of the fan-favorite Arrowverse series is just around the corner and now, The CW has released a brand-new promo for the upcoming next chapter for the time-traveling heroes. In the new promo, the Legends are stuck in the 1920s – 1925 to be exact – and from the looks of things they’re going to get into some chaos before they manage to get back to the present, assuming they ever manage to at all.



In the Season 6 finale, after saving the world from an alien invasion and saying goodbye to both Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan), the Legends started to head back to the Waverider to head back “home” only for another version of the Waverider to show up and destroy things. Why that happened is sure to be something that gets explored in Season 7 and fans don’t have too much longer to wait for that. The series will return on Wednesday, October 13th at 8 p.m. ET.

https://twitter.com/TheCW_Legends/status/1438895656194686979?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

When DC’s Legends of Tomorrow does return, it will see the debut of a new character for Ryan now that Constantine has departed the team. This summer during the series’ Comic-Con@Home presentation, it was announced that Ryan will remain on the series in a new role, Dr. Gywn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team’s only hope.



“As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone,” Ryan said last month. “The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it – discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return for Season 7 on Wednesday, October 13th. The Season 7 premiere is titled “The Bullet Blondes”, as revealed by series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu on Twitter in July. The Season 7 premiere will be followed by the Season 3 premiere of Batwoman airing at 9 p.m. ET.



Are you looking forward to Season 7 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? What’s your best guess as to what the deal is with that other Waverider? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!