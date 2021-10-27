The CW has provided ComicBook with an exclusive look at tonight’s 100th episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, featuring the return of Franz Drameh as Jefferson “Jax” Jackson. In the clip, Drameh gets to use his native English accent — perhaps because this version of him is part of Gideon’s subconscious, and Amy Pemberton, who plays the former-AI-turned-human-woman, is also from the UK? In any event, this clip sets up the mission for the episode: Gideon has lost her short-term memory, and it’s up to Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to save her long-term memory, or the team will lose Gideon as they’ve known her for the last six years.

The episode will go behind the scenes, seeing events through Gideon’s eyes and thus giving the audience a chance to see elements of earlier seasons in a different way. It will feature the returns of Jax, along with Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Professor Stein (Victor Garber), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller), and Hawkman (Falk Hentschel).

“Imagine Sara’s perspective, to be the last remaining,” Klemmer mused. “You obviously understand she’s always protective, just being the captain, but having literally every other Legend come and go makes her want to hold on to this current incarnation more dearly than ever. That brings us to the hundredth episode, which is also like a revisitation of all the Legends who have come before. I think it’s interesting to use the hundredth episode, that [Caity Lotz] directed, as a mirror to hold up to our current lineup, and to just see them against the original lineup. Yeah. Getting to have like Wentworth back on the show, or for somebody like Spooner to be like, get to see these secret scenes from season one that even the audience didn’t get to see…it’s like, ‘Oh my God, like there was a, there was a whole crazy show that took place, long before I ever stepped foot onto this ship.’ Like there were, there were hawk people. Sara was a bloodthirsty assassin. And there was a British guy named ‘Rip’ who was in charge. Every Legend who comes on the show assumes like, “The adventure starts with me!” But of course it started a hundred episodes ago.”

You can see the clip above, and read the official synopsis below.

LEGENDS OF PAST AND PRESENT IN THE 100th EPISODE – With Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and a now-human Gideon (Amy Pemberton) trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state. Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon’s mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon’s memories. Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it’s too late. Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian and Adam Tsekham also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will air “wvrdr_error_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid30n> not found” tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.