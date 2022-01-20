DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “The Fixed Point” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “The Fixed Point”, the tenth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season set to air on January 26th. The episode will be directed by Legends alum Maisie Richardson-Sellers and now that the heroes are no longer dealing with the reality show from hell (literally), the episode will find the team at a bar for time travelers that turns out to be a “fixed point” and from the looks of things in the preview, that somehow involves people attempting to prevent World War I for entertainment. As you might be able to guess, preventing World War I is something that no one has been able to do, but it seems like the Legends are determined to pull it off. You can check out the preview for yourself below.

While stopping World War I from ever happening would in theory be a good thing, there’s definitely an ulterior motive on the Legends’ part. You see, the Legends are being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soldiers and Sara wants to create an aberration that will let the team take back the Evil Waverider. Preventing World War I would certainly be an aberration that would do it.

However, the odds may not be in the Legends’ favor and on top of that, Gwyn has plans to save his boyfriend who was killed in World War I and Ava ends up forced to remind him of the consequences of that should he succeed. It sounds like it might be a very momentous episode, even if the preview does show that things get a little slapstick as well. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE – The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soliders, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider. However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers, and quickly learn that this “fixed point” is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning. With Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Astra (Olivia Swann) growing closer, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) are forced to awkwardly interact with each other as the rest of the Legends are paired up on the mission. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) hears Gwyn’s (Matt Ryan) plan to save his boyfriend, and Ava is forced to remind him of the consequences in he succeeds. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Fixed Point” will premiere on January 26, before a new episode of Batwoman.