DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Fixed Point Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Fixed Point,” the January 26 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The episode, set to be directed by former Legends series regular Maisie Richardson-Sellers, apparently centers on a fixed point represented by a bar frequented by time-travelers. Without much in the way of context, this sounds a bit like the bar in Shadowpact, which could be an interesting tertiary location for Legends stories to happen if there’s a season 8 next year — although obviously, that’s making a couple of different leaps, and any or all of them could be wrong.

The episode seems to be pitting Ava’s strict adherence to Time Bureau principles up against Gwyn’s desire to save his loved ones. This is something that Zari 1.0 might be able to help with, but for now, we have Zari (we assume 2.0) trying to get to know Spooner a bit, while everyone around them is paired up on the mission.

Between David Ramsey on Superman & Lois, followed by Everwood veteran Gregory Smith on the following episode, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow bringing in Richardson-Sellers, it seems as though The CW is digging into its network history to find some directors who can make things happen in spite of Covid protocols slowing things down.

DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE – The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soliders, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider.However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers, and quickly learn that this “fixed point” is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning.

With Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Astra (Olivia Swann) growing closer, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) are forced to awkwardly interact with each other as the rest of the Legends are paired up on the mission.Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) hears Gwyn’s (Matt Ryan) plan to save his boyfriend, and Ava is forced to remind him of the consequences in he succeeds.

Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star.Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Fixed Point” will premiere on January 26, before a new episode of Batwoman.