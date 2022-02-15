Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Darick Robertson (The Boys) are running for a new Batman miniseries this May. Batman: Fortress is an eight-issue series that finds an alien spaceship entering Earth’s atmosphere. This causes the world to plunge into chaos and Superman nowhere to be found. The Dark Knight stands as the last line of defense against an alien invasion, but he must first put his efforts into defending Gotham. The DC miniseries reunites Whitta and Robertson, who have previously collaborated to create the Image Comics dystopian series Oliver, which is a new take on the literary classic.

“This has been my first opportunity to collaborate with my Oliver co-creator Gary Whitta for DC, on a character that is one of my all-time favorites to draw,” Robertson said. “I’m having the best time creating the art for this series and with my pal and original The Boys editor, Ben Abernathy at the helm, it’s been a dream project, with a lot of fun twists and surprises ahead for the readers!”

“It’s always been my dream to write a truly epic Batman story, one that draws inspiration from some dark and unexpected corners of the DC universe,” Whitta said. “The opportunity to once again collaborate with my friend Darick Robertson makes this all the sweeter. I hope that together we’ve done justice to some of DC’s most iconic characters, while at the same time reinventing everything you thought you knew about them…”

Darick Robertson’s covers for Batman: Fortress #1 and #2 find Bruce Wayne in the Batcave monitoring all of the different catastrophic events taking place around the world. Newsfeeds from New York, London, Metropolis, Paris, Munich, and Gotham show riots, things on fire, and total chaos from the invading aliens. The cover to Issue #2 features Batman flying a fighter jet with Martian Manhunter, Hawkman, and Cyborg trailing behind with other jets.

Batman: Fortress #1 goes on sale May 24th. Covers can be found below, and let us know what you think of the new series in the comments!

When an unknown alien ship enters Earth’s atmosphere, disrupting global power and communications and plunging the planet into chaos, the world is left wondering…where is Superman when he is needed most? In the mysterious absence of the Last Son of Krypton, Batman must rally the rest of the Justice League to counter the alien threat…but first, he must quell a crime wave on the blacked-out streets of Gotham!

