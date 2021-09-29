DC’s Stargirl: Cameron Gellman on What’s Next for Rick after “Summer School: Chapter Eight”

This week’s episode of DC’s Stargirl, “Summer School: Chapter Eight”, not only find the Justice Society of America in its most vulnerable position as a team yet in the aftermath of Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) quitting as Wildcat last week, but also takes the team further down an already dark path as Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) remains free and a threat. While Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Beth (Anjelkia), and Rick (Cameron Gellman) are all tested this week, it’s Rick who may have the hardest road forward and according to Gellman, may need the team more than ever.



Warning: spoilers for this week’s episode of DC’s Stargirl, “Summer School: Chapter Eight”, below.



In the episode, Rick ends up brutally beating his Uncle Matt after Eclipso’s machinations make him believe that Matt was Solomon Grundy and that Grundy had murdered a little girl. By the time Courtney and Pat (Luke Wilson) are able to make Rick see reality, it’s too late. Matt is gravely injured and Rick ends up in jail – and he smashes the Hourglass, too. What’s next for Rick? Gellman says that he’s at his lowest point and at a place where he has to dig deep and deal with himself in a way he never has before.



“I think what’s next for Rick at his lowest right now. I think he’s going to have to really deal with himself and deal with what it means to be Hourman, what it means to be without the hourglass itself, the powers,” Gellman told ComicBook.com. “You know that saying, ‘With great power comes great responsibility’? I think that without the power right now, he’ll have to learn what that responsibility is and understand it. And I think that with the help of his team who have continued to show up and step up for him, that he’ll find his way back to himself in a way that might even be more powerful and more sincere than who he was before. That’s my hope for him at least.”



Gellman also said that the events of the episode are something that will stick with Rick for a long time to come.



“Ultimately, the kind of person Rick is, and the pressure that he puts on himself to be the best team member for this group and to be the best son to his parents who aren’t with him anymore, he carries a lot of shame and frustration, which is why I think we see him kind of have outbursts as often as he does. I think he’s really sensitive and really nervous about not being enough and being left again or losing the people he loves. And so, I think that what he did is going to really, really bother him for a long time.”



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.



