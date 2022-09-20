DC's Stargirl: "Frenemies Chapter Four: The Evidence" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Frenemies — Chapter Four: The Evidence", the fourth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode will air on Wednesday, September 21st. The episode is set to see Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone) dealing with his growing ice-related powers that have been increasingly interfering with his life and passion for art as well as Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempting to reach out to him, but it will also continue the JSA's investigation into the shocking murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) that kicked off the season. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for photos from the episode.

BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME — After one of Sylvester's (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies — Chapter Four: The Evidence" airs September 21st.