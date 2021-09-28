DC’s Stargirl: Rick Reaches His Breaking Point “Summer School: Chapter Eight” Clip (Exclusive)

The heroes of the new Justice Society of America have had a difficult time of things since their defeat of the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1 of DC’s Stargirl. While they stopped the ISA from mind-controlling Blue Valley and the rest of the country to twist it into their own view of what America should be, it’s come at personal cost. Last week, Yolanda/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) finally confessed to the team that she killed Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), but ended up leaving the team after the guilt became too much and realizing she’s the only one who is capable of killing. Rick/Hourman (Cameron Gellman) has been struggling as well, secretly taking care of Solomon Grundy out in the woods, but this week Rick’s struggles come to a head pushing him to his breaking point.



In a new clip from tonight’s episode of DC’s Stargirl “Summer School: Chapter Eight” shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, Rick is tired of “giving everything and getting nothing back” and heads into the woods where he breaks down but seems to find a listening ear in none other than Grundy, who emerges from his hiding place at the sound of Rick’s distress. You can check it out in the video player above.



While the fallout from last season’s battle with the ISA is a huge part of the stress and the strain that Rick and the rest of the JSA are feeling this season, that isn’t the only thing contributing to Rick’s issues. The threat of Eclipso is one that weighs heavily, too, and Gellman recently told ComicBook.com that on top of everything else he’s dealing with, the impact of Eclipso on the JSA is deeply concerning to him as well.



“Obviously, we saw in episode seven that the effects of the fallout with Eclipso are pretty severe, with Yolanda at least. And that’s super troubling for the team,” Gellman said. “And I think everyone got a good glimpse when we were in the school fighting, of just how gnarly his force and his powers are. And all of us sort of got that early introduction to the way that he was playing with our minds. So I think Rick is very aware that something’s coming for him and just like everybody on the team is really nervous about it. And the only thing that would make it better is if the team stayed together and stuck with each other through it. And they’re already kind of separating. So I think he’s pretty concerned.”



You can check out the episode synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Eight” below. The episode airs tonight, Tuesday, September 28, at 8/7c on The CW.



“SECOND CHANCES – With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso’s (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and Trae Romano also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper.”