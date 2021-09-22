DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Eight” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Summer School: Chapter Eight”, the eighth episode of DC’s Stargirl’s second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, September 28th. This week, Yolanda Montez/Wildcat’s (Yvette Monreal) guilt finally became too much to bear, prompting her to not only admit to her teammates that she killed Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) but also walk away from the JSA entirely. In the upcoming episode, it will be Rick Tyler’s (Cameron Gellman) turn to open up about his own secret – that he’s been looking out for Solomon Grundy, but from the looks of things, that’s about to go sideways very quickly.



As you can see in the preview below, Grundy becomes the target of hunters, but Grundy might also be responsible for someone’s death, a situation that doesn’t seem to sit well with Rick. Additionally, while not shown in the preview, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso’s (Nick Tarabay) next plan.

“SECOND CHANCES – With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso’s (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and Trae Romano also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper.”



While things don’t look good for Grundy, with Eclipso targeting Beth, things could get very scary, very quickly. The villain is an extremely personal one who has no qualms about twisting someone’s deepest pain for power.



“Eclipso is pretty formidable and all about darkness, which is great to go up against somebody who is all about light, like Courtney and the Justice Society,” series creator Geoff Johns said of Eclipso previously. “There’s these colliding ideologies and powers and drives that really help generate strong emotional stories, that challenge each of our characters individually. They each go through something that is really personal to them. That’s what Eclipso does best. He makes things very personal. He turns over rocks that you might not want him to turn over.”



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Eight” airs Tuesday, September 28th.