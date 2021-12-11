In the first season of DC’s Stargirl, Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) took up the Cosmic Staff, assembled her own version of the Justice Society of America, and took on their greatest foe — the Injustice Society of America with the young heroes ultimately defeating the ISA and saving Blue Valley, Nebraska, and the world from their nefarious plan to mind control everyone into conforming into their idea of a “perfect” world. However, a hero’s work is never done, and the team soon discovered not only are their consequences to even good deeds but that there are dangers even greater than the ISA. Season 2 of The CW series saw Courtney not only end up in summer school but brought a truly terrifying threat to Blue Valley in Eclipso (Nick Tarabay). Now, if you missed out Stargirl’s battle to save everyone she loves from the darkness of Eclipso — or just want to rewatch the thrilling and chilling season — you’re in luck. Season 2 of DC’s Stargirl is now streaming on HBO Max.

In Season 2 of the series, thanks to Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) retrieving Eclipso’s Black Diamond at the end of Season 1, the dark entity soon becomes a real threat for not just Courtney and her friends, but everyone, leading to a showdown between the darkness of the villain and the light of the young hero.

“Eclipso is pretty formidable and all about darkness, which is great to go up against somebody who is all about light, like Courtney and the Justice Society,” Johns told SFX Magazine. “There’s these colliding ideologies and powers and drives that really help generate strong emotional stories, that challenge each of our characters individually. They each go through something that is really personal to them. That’s what Eclipso does best. He makes things very personal. He turns over rocks that you might not want him to turn over.”

The season takes a bit of a horror movie approach to the story as well and doesn’t shy away from the darkness in the story, a story which also introduces another mysterious foe for the team to deal with thanks to the arrival of Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake). Ahead of the season premiere, Bassinger had only one piece of advice for fans: turn on their nightlights.

“Sleep with a nightlight,” Bassinger told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “That’s the joke answer, but then also I would say, ‘Get ready’. I guess it is kind of in the same route, but get ready for Eclipso because he’s a villain like we’ve never seen before,”

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

DC’S Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso.

Season 2 of DC’s Stargirl is now streaming on HBO Max.