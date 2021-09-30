DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Nine” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Summer School: Chapter Nine”, the ninth episode of DC’s Stargirl‘s second season. The episode will air on Tuesday, October 5th. The upcoming episode will see John Wesley Shipp guest star as Jay Garrick, the Golden Age incarnation of The Flash and a member of the original Justice Society of America. We have already seen most of the images from the episode before – a first-look at Shipp’s appearance on the series was released earlier this week – but there are a few additional images that give better look at Joel McHale’s Sylvester Pemberton/Starman as well as a few images of what’s going on in Blue Valley in the present rather than the flashback.



Shipp’s appearance on DC’s Stargirl was first announced back in February where the appearance was described as a “pivotal flashback episode” establishing Jay’s membership in Earth-2’s Justice Society of America. Earlier this year, Shipp told ComicBook.com how excited he was to join Stargirl and expressing just how excited he was not only for the flashback episode, but the series itself.



“Amazing. Amazing. I’ve got to tell you, I had the best time in Atlanta shooting with that cast,” Shipp said at the time. “People must watch it. It debuts August 10th. This show has so much energy and depth and heat and excitement around it at the moment. It has that new show…everybody is a hundred percent invested. We really want this thing to work. Geoff Johns was on set the entire time I was there. Our wonderful director. The ability to work with Luke Wilson, to work with Lou Ferrigno Jr., to create the JSA, I found myself in my own history. You know what I mean?”



“I tell you, as excited as I am for people to see The Flash finale, I’m equally excited for people to… don’t wait for my episode because everybody knows I’m in the ninth episode,” Shipp continued. “Start watching the first episode of Stargirl, August 10th.”



Read on for the official episode synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Nine” as well as the photos.



“JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK – As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan’s, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her. Hunter Sansone also stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer.”



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Nine” airs Tuesday, October 5th.

