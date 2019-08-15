Dear Justice League Review: A Whimsical Introduction To DC’s Iconic Heroes

DC’s next installment in its Middle-Grade series of books is titled Dear Justice League, and it’s sure to captivate DC fans of all ages. Dear Justice League, created by writer Michael Northrop and artist Gustavo Duarte, wears its heart on its sleeve and combines utterly delightful visuals with each hero’s individual story. Those stories will assuredly leave an impression on both longtime fans and those meeting DC Comics’ icons for the very first time. Dear Justice League is a home run, and we’re here to break down why you should consider giving this book a shot.

Dear Justice League is made up of several individual stories that all link into one cohesive overall narrative, though the linking narrative is there to bring all the characters and the lessons they’ve learned together rather than deliver a heart-pounding alien invasion adventure. That said, the individual stories are really the stars of the whole show, and you’ll find that each one allows you a glimpse of the person behind the mask in a humorous way that always has fun above all else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s what makes these stories so human and relatable. Sure, Superman can fly and lift a mountain, but he is just as open to distraction from his phone and the internet as anyone else. It’s endearing to see our favorite larger than life heroes just as preoccupied with their emails and or sense of fashion as everyone else.

While the stories are charming in their own right, Duarte and colorist Marcel Maiolo’s art is what really allows those stories to reach their full potential. Duarte’s style and colors are an absolutely perfect fit for the whimsical tone of both this world and the heroes in it, and you’ll fall in love with the duo’s takes on Batman, Wonder Woman, Hawkgirl, and Superman. We even get to see Wonder Woman as a child, and you’re going to want an entire book of her hilarious adventures once you’ve seen what they can do with her.

The style itself is lovely, but it’s the small touches that really make this book sing. The characters feel larger than life, primarily due to their animated expressions and the sound effects or notes that line certain scenes. For instance, Hawkgirl finishes cleaning off bug guts from her Mace, and the little addition of “Clean” just makes the tiny panel pop. The same can be said for an instance where a child is reading a letter from Batman, and the next page features all the little recommendations with arrows and notes. These are small things, but Dear Justice League just wouldn’t be the same without them.

If you’re a longtime fan that loves to see your heroes being heroes with a wink and a nod to pop culture and the outside world, this is for you. For the younger fans who are still getting to know these heroes, this is a seamless introduction and spotlights the most endearing and lovable parts of these DC Comics icons. If you are looking for a story that’s a bit deeper, Dear Justice League is probably not what you’re looking for. However, that’s not really what makes it great, and for those who give it a chance, I’m betting by the end you’ll find it hard not to smile.

Dear Justice League is in stores now.

Published by DC Comics

Written by Michael Northrop

Art by Gustavo Duarte

Colors by Marcelo Maiolo