DC Reveals Dear Justice League First Look Trailer

DC is adding another anticipated addition to their DC Zoom imprint in Dear Justice League, which puts the icons of DC in the hot seat as they answer questions from their biggest fans. The new book is written by Michael Northrop and illustrated by Gustavo Duarte, and has heroes like Superman, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and more answering questions from kids that range from the earnest like have you ever messed up to the endlessly entertaining like when a child asks Aquaman if he smells like fish most of the time.

The book is chock full of these glimpses into the lives of our favorite heroes, and you can get your first look at the new graphic novel with a brand new trailer in the video above. The art is absolutely delightful, and the story looks to give you a whole new appreciation for some of your favorite heroes.

“In DEAR JUSTICE LEAGUE, I wanted to explore who these DC Super Heroes are behind the masks and answer the kinds of questions kids would have for these larger than life figures,” Northrop said. “On a personal note, comics helped me become a better reader, a better storyteller and helped me fit in as a kid. Writing about these same characters is a dream come true and feels like coming full circle to where things began for me as a reader. I hope kids enjoy reading this book as much as I enjoyed writing it and I hope it helps young fans see that everyone is going through something. Even when it seems like someone is perfect or has it made, they’re probably trying to figure it out just like the rest of us.”

“The Justice League (or The Super Friends to my generation 🙂 ) are some of most iconic characters in the world. Characters I’ve been living around, reading and watching since I was a kid,” said Duarte. “When DC called me to work on this book, it was a great to joy work with these old friends, and on a book that will introduce these beloved characters to new kids – like I was when I first met them. Plus. I could draw my favorite Super Villain of all time. 🙂 To work with Michael on this book was so much fun! Writing for kids is not an easy task or an exact science, and Michael is the best there is. He gives us a script with humor, adventure and spice. A delightful story not only for the kids, but for the whole family.”

You can check out some images from the anticipated book above, and you can also check out the full description of Dear Justice League bellow.

“The greatest heroes in the DC universe, the Justice League, answer mail from their biggest fans–kids!–courtesy of Michael Northrop, New York Times bestselling author of TombQuest, and artist Gustavo Duarte.

Does Superman ever make mistakes? What was Wonder Woman’s eleventh birthday like? Does Aquaman smell like fish? In this new middle-grade graphic novel, iconic heroes are asked questions both big and small, and when they are not busy saving the world, the Justice League even finds time to respond. Their honest and humorous answers will surprise and delight readers of any age, as it turns out that being a superhero is not too different from being a kid.

Full of feats, follies, and colorful illustrations, Dear Justice League gives readers the inside scoop into everyday heroics, no matter who wears the cape!”

Dear Justice League hits stores on August 6th and will retail for $9.99.

